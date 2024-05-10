The Dow Jones appears for the 7th consecutive day as the S&P 500 rises above 5,200





Last week, mortgage rates fell for the first time in over a month, with the 30-year fixed mortgage rate hitting 7.09%. Rebecca Chen of Yahoo Finance reports: Recent rate volatility, including this week's 7.22% drop and last month's steady rise, has prompted some financial institutions to change their mortgage outlooks for the remainder of 2024. “An environment in which rates continue to hover above 7% impacts both sellers and buyers. Many potential sellers are hesitant to list their home and part with lower mortgage rates of “Previous years, negatively impacting supply and keeping housing prices high,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist. “These high house prices add to the general affordability issues faced by potential buyers in this high interest rate environment.” Robust economic data and stubborn inflation have housing experts changing their forecasts on where rates will land at the end of 2024. Fannie Mae, a government-backed mortgage institution, raised its year-end forecast to 6.4% from 5.9% earlier this year. “Our forecast includes the Fed cutting interest rates by 25 basis points twice this fall,” Douglas Duncan, Fannie Mae's chief economist, told Yahoo Finance. The Federal Reserve held the federal funds rate steady last week. Meanwhile, mortgage rates influenced by the Fed's benchmark have surged above 7% over the past three weeks. To meet or approach the modified forecast, Duncan said the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, will need to decline toward 2% for at least three months. consecutive. The latest core PCE gained 2.8% in March year-on-year. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) now expects average rates to stabilize at 6.5% by the end of the yearmodified from the 6.3% forecast at the start of the year. “The Federal Reserve has delayed cutting rates,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist. “I would have thought that by now rates would be lower and the rate cuts would have started. Whatever rate cuts the Federal Reserve doesn't make this year will simply be pushed back to 2025. She calls for a rate cut in September, but we'll see.”

