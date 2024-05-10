Virginia Men's Tennis | Virginia hosts South Carolina in Super Regional on Friday





CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. The Virginia Men's Tennis Team (24-5) will host South Carolina (19-14) in the Round of 16 of the 2024 NCAA Men's Tennis Team Championship on Friday, May 10 at 4:00 PM at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boars Head Resort. Admission to the competitions is free. The intention is that the matches will be played outdoors. Please monitor Virginia's social media accounts for any weather-related changes. CONTEST INFORMATION The matches will be broadcast on the Cracked Racquets Cross Court Cast on their YouTube channel

Individual court streams will also be available on VirginiaSports.com

Live scoring is available for all matches

The winner of the Charlottesville Super Regional will advance to the final site, Oklahoma State's Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma, where they will face the winner of the Winston-Salem Super Regional (Wake Forest, Stanford) in a quarterfinal match at Thursday May 16

The semi-finals are on Saturday, May 18 and the championship on Sunday, May 19 MATCH NOTES Virginia is ranked No. 2 in the latest ITA team rankings, but is third in the championship standings

South Carolina is not yet seeded, but is ranked No. 16 in the ITA rankings. They topped No. 14 NC State 4-3 in Raleigh last Saturday to advance

Senior Alex Kiefer enters the tournament on a fourteen-match win streak in singles. He has an overall record of 23-10 and is 11-3 at No. 5

Dylan Dietrich brings an eight-match singles win streak into the tournament with a 20-5 record. He is 7-1 this season at No. 3 singles. He earned a spot in the NCAA Singles draft

Senior Jeffrey von der Schulenburg leads the team in singles wins with a 25-14 record. Last season he tied for the team lead with 31 wins

von der Schulenburg is the first alternate in the NCAA Singles Championship and is looking to make his fourth appearance in the tournament. Should a player withdraw and enter the draft, he will be the only player on the team who has appeared in the NCAA singles tournament four times.

Chris Rodesch is the No. 4 seed in the NCAA Singles Championship with a 22-4 record. This is his second straight year as a seed in the draw after going 9-16 last season. He is ranked number 3 in the latest ITA Singles rankings

Senior Iaki Montes has earned invitations to both the NCAA Singles and Doubles tournaments. Montes, who was named to the All-ACC First Team for the second time in his career, has 10 wins against ranked singles players this season

Montes and graduate student James Hopper are a 5-8 seed in the NCAA Doubles Championship

Montes and Hopper are ranked No. 5 in the latest ITA Doubles rankings. The ACC has four of the top six doubles teams in the ITA rankings

Virginia has not lost an outdoor game since its NCAA Round of 16 game against USC on May 17, 2021

This is the second meeting of the year between Virginia and South Carolina. The two met on Jan. 21 in Charlottesville, with South Carolina earning a 4-3 win. Virginia won the doubles point, but the Gamecocks took singles courts 1, 2, 4 and 5

Virginia is 12-1 at home this season. Their only home loss was to South Carolina

Virginia is 14-11 all-time against the Gamecocks VIRGINIA & NCAA TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP The reigning NCAA champions are looking for their seventh NCAA title and third straight

This is Virginia's 20th consecutive NCAA Championship appearance

This is the Cavaliers' 18th appearance in the Round of 16 in the last 19 championships

Virginia has advanced to the quarterfinals in 16 of the last 18 NCAA tournaments, the semifinals in 12 of the past 16 and played in eight of the last 12 finals with six titles

Virginia is the No. 3 seed in this year's championship. The Cavaliers were a No. 5 seed last year and a No. 7 seed two years ago during those title runs

