Trump to Big Oil Executives: Give me $1 billion and I'll help you destroy the planet





Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump made a direct offer to some of America's top fossil fuel executives during a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago club last month, which marked the hottest April on record.

According to new reports, Trump has pledged to quickly eliminate climate regulations put in place by the Biden administration if the oil and gas industry raises $1 billion for his 2024 presidential campaign.

The “remarkably blunt and transactional speech,” reported by the Washington Post, was Trump's latest explicit declaration that he intends to give the fossil fuel industry carte blanche to destroy the planet if he wins a second term in office. Executives from Exxon, Chevron, Occidental Petroleum and other major fossil fuel companies reportedly attended the Mar-a-Lago dinner.

Late last year, Trump declared he would be a dictator on the first day of his second term, promising to use his executive power to “close the border” and “drill, drill, drill” for fossil fuels that are driving up global temperatures. catastrophic extremes and imperiled hopes for a livable future.

The Post reported Thursday that Trump said a billion-dollar investment in his campaign against Democratic President Joe Biden would be a “deal” for big oil companies “because of the taxes and regulations that they would avoid thanks to him.”

“The contrast between the two candidates on climate policy could not be more stark,” notes the Post. “Biden has called global warming an “existential threat” and over the past three years his administration has finalized 100 new environmental regulations aimed at reducing air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, restricting toxic chemicals and conserve public lands and waters. By comparison, Trump called climate change a “hoax” and his administration weakened or eliminated more than 125 environmental rules and policies in four years.

Will Bunch, a columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer, wrote in response to the Post's reporting that “you wouldn't read a bigger story today.”

“Trump is willing to literally destroy the planet for $1 billion,” Bunch added.

“The Republicans want to sell you to big oil to line their pockets.”

In recent months, Trump and his allies have laid out how they intend to resume and accelerate this destructive deregulatory blitz if the former president wins another term in November.

Project 2025, a coalition of dozens of right-wing organizations including the Heritage Foundation, has developed a detailed presidential transition guide that calls for a dramatic expansion of America's fossil fuel infrastructure, an aggressive rollback of climate rules and steep cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency (Environmental Protection Agency). EPA).

Meanwhile, as Politico reported Wednesday, fossil fuel industry lawyers and lobbyists are “drafting executive orders ready for Donald Trump to sign aimed at boosting natural gas exports, reducing drilling costs and to increase offshore oil leases in case he wins.” a second term.”

“Six energy industry lawyers and lobbyists interviewed by Politico described efforts to draft executive orders and other policy documents that they view as more effective than anything a second Trump administration could craft on its own,” noted The media. “These include a rapid reversal of Biden's pause on new natural gas export permits and preparations for broader, cheaper access to federal lands and waters for drilling.”

A recent study estimates that a Trump victory in 2024 could lead to additional emissions of 4 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent by the end of the decade, inflicting more than $900 billion in global climate damage.

So far, the fossil fuel industry and its allies have donated more than $6.4 million to Trump's joint fundraising committee in the first three months of 2024, the Post noted Thursday. citing analysis from Climate Power.

The Texas Tribune reported earlier this week that the oil and gas sector “contributed more than $25 million to the Republican Party and conservative groups, compared to $3.6 million to Democrats” so far this cycle 2024 election.

Harold Hamm, a billionaire oil tycoon, plans to host a fundraiser for Trump's re-election bid later this year, according to the Post.

Citing the Post's reporting, Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-N.J.) said Thursday that Trump “demanded a billion-dollar bribe from oil executives.”

“Republicans want to sell you out to big oil to line their pockets,” Pascrell said.

