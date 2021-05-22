Veteran titles coach to join ‘Son-chan’ on SoftBank board





FILE PHOTO: The SoftBank Corp. poster. is prepared at a ceremony to mark the company’s debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan on December 19, 2018. REUTERS / Issei Kato

TOKYO – Appointment of Koei Tecmo Chairman Keiko Erikawa to SoftBank Group Board of Directors Adds Seasoned Games Industry Executive Known for His Stock Picking Skills, Bringing an Authoritative Voice After the loss of senior industry officials. Erikawa, 72, who along with her CEO husband Yoichi is the management team behind the “Romance of the Three Kingdoms” series, has had a long relationship with SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, referring to him as “Son-chan. “in a 2016 interview, using a suffix showing affection. Publicity Publicity “Erikawa is not the type of person who would hesitate to express his point of view to Son. She speaks clearly, ”said Hideki Yasuda, analyst at the Ace Research Institute. Board of Directors changes https://www.reuters.com/article/us-softbank-group-corporate-governance/softbank-says-son-lieuataire-fisher-arm-ceo-to-leave-board-idUSKCN2D20JE announced Coming Friday after SoftBank lost two of Japan’s loudest business leaders in recent years, Uniqlo has been the parent of Fast Retailing founder Tadashi Yanai and Nidec founder Shigenobu Nagamori. This follows the 63-year-old son’s shift from operating companies to pure investment. The change is seen as suited to Erikawa, who, in addition to his managerial skills, has built a reputation as a savvy investor in tech stocks. SoftBank invests in listed equities through its SB Northstar trading unit as well as early stage startups through its Vision Fund unit. Publicity Publicity At the end of March, Koei had 113 billion yen (US $ 1.04 billion) in investment securities on its balance sheet, up from 71 billion yen a year earlier. “I’m close to Son and sometimes compared to him as a reputable professional investor, but he’s a specialist. I often joke that I do it right next to it,” Erikawa said in an interview with Nikkei Veritas earlier this year. A COVID-19 pandemic-induced collapse in holding company valuations last year saw a period of alignment between SoftBank and investors calling for change, with the group launching a $ 23 billion share buyback Americans and reforming the structure of the board of directors. Following the recovery in valuations that followed, investors fear that Son may have less incentive to listen to outside voices. Publicity Outgoing board member, Waseda University business professor Yuko Kawamoto, praised Son’s willingness to listen to others, but called on the group to “develop an even better form of governance, genuinely. representative of SBG and its unique qualities ”. (1 USD = 108.9400 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Stephen Coates and Louise Heavens)

