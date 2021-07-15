James Gandolfini Dismissed “The Office” After HBO Paid Him $ 3 Million

The most recent episode of the “Talking about the sopranos” podcast finds “The Sopranos” hosts and cast Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa dropping a bomb on guest Ricky Gervais. According to the actors behind Christopher Moltisanti and Bobby Baccalieri, HBO paid “Sopranos” star James Gandolfini $ 3 million not to appear on the NBC sitcom “The Office.” The series was the American remake of the BBC comedy of the same name by Gervais.

“You know, they talked about getting Gandolfini replaced at some point,” Gandolfini told Gervais (via Initiated). ” Did you know ? “

Schirripa added: “I think before James Spader and after [Steve] Carell, they offered [Gandolfini], I mean, $ 4 million to play him for the season – and HBO paid him $ 3 million not to. It’s a fact.”

When Carell decided to leave “The Office” at the end of season seven, high profile guest stars such as James Spader joined the series playing characters who replaced Carell’s Michael Scott. According to Imperioli and Schirripa, it was around this time that HBO made an offer for Gandolfini to appear on the series. The “The Sopranos” star speculated that HBO did not want Gandolfini to appear on the sitcom either to maintain the legacy of “The Sopranos” or because Gandolfini was working on HBO’s limited series “The Night Of” at the. time. Gandolfini shot the series pilot with Riz Ahmed before his death. John Turturro intervened after Gandolfini’s death.

“The Office” news is just the latest surprising detail about Gandolfini’s post-“Sopranos” career. The late actor’s co-star Edie Falco revealed in April that the two had actually made a secret “Sopranos” short at the behest of the New York Knicks. The basketball organization came up with the idea of ​​making a short film with Falco and Gandolfini’s “Sopranos” character to help lure free agent LeBron James to the Knicks.

“We received these requests all the time at the time and [James] Gandolfini, he didn’t do anything, ”Falco said. “And somehow he accepted this thing, which shocked me. I thought it was a joke when someone said they were going to do it …[and then] there he was, dressed as Tony. He must have been a bigger basketball fan than I thought.

