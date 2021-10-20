Comedian Ricarlo Flanagan dies of Covid-19 after hinting Kyrie Irving should get vaccinated





Comedian and stand-up actor Ricarlo Flanagan died of complications from COVID-19 last week at age 40, officials confirmed. Sadly, this pandemic has claimed the lives of an extremely talented artist and an even nicer human being, ”a representative said. Recount Variety. “Ricarlo will be sorely missed. Flanagans’ death came weeks after warning his supporters of the effects of catching the deadly virus. “This covid is no joke. I don’t wish that on anyone, Flanagan tweeted released on October 1st. After a fan replied sarcastically, saying that the NBA player Kyrie Irving said we should all do our own research, Flanagan suggested the Brooklyn Nets player take some of his chest pain and see how it feels. Yeah tell Kyrie take some of that chest pain and see how it feels – Ricarlo Flanagan (@FatherFlanagn) October 2, 2021 Flanagan was a semi-finalist on The Last Comic Standing and appeared on shows like Unsafe, Shameless, and Disney + series Walk the Prank, TV Line reports. He also played as rapper Father Flanagan and was due to release his album. Both sides of the brain later this week. His family started a GoFundMe seeking help to bring Flanagan back to Cleveland, Ohio, so his family can give him a proper burial. Ricarlo Flanagan was a loving son, grandson, cousin, nephew and friend with many incredible talents, the family said. He made every room he walked in to laugh. Other comedians have expressed their sadness over Flanagans’ passing and have helped promote the GoFundMe family. My heart is broken. I’ve known @FatherFlanagn for 10 years from Ohio, he moved to LA after me and was on the right track, comedian Matt Rife tweeted. One of the nicest people I have ever met and incredibly talented. I wish I could call you. My heart is broken💔

I knew @ fatherFlanagn for 10 years from Ohio he moved to LA after me and was off to a good start. One of the nicest people I have ever met and incredibly talented. I wish I could call you😞

I ask you PLEASE help his familyhttps://t.co/OltET2nJD1 Matt rife (@mattrife) 12 October 2021 I have just learned that Ricarlo Flanagan has passed away. I don’t know the details yet. Other than that he was one of the funniest and nicest people I knew in the business, actor Steve hofstetter tweeted. I’ve worked with him on so many things, I’ve hung out with him so many times, and I will miss him so much. Just fucking castaway right now. I have just learned that Ricarlo Flanagan has passed away. I don’t know the details yet. Other than him, he was one of the funniest and nicest people I knew in this business. I’ve worked with him on so many things, I’ve hung out with him so many times, and I will miss him so much. Fucking castaway right now. – Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) 12 October 2021

