The Hollywood Planner – The Hindu





As 2021 has failed to end with the demise of Covid-19, leaving instead a potentially devastating new strain of the virus to be released, we can take comfort in the fact that there will always be movies. While there are many independent films out there, in these difficult times Hollywood is emerging as the panacea, as evidenced by the massive box office performance of Spider-Man: No Path Home both in India and around the world. The most awaited January release is The 355. International agents in search of a top secret weapon with a cast starring Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyongo, Penelope Cruz and Diane Kruger, what’s not to love? Its release the same day as the SS Rajamoulis RRR, so that might just be a double bill at the multiplex for me. February brings Agatha Christie’s long-delayed adaptation to Kenneth Branagh Death on the Nile, with Branagh himself as Poirot, has been held up so far due to the scandal surrounding co-star Armie Hammer. As I watch him, I will reflect on existential questions, can I separate the actor from his alleged acts, and should the work of hundreds of associates suffer because of one man? The month of March begins with the exit of production affected by Covid The batman, with Robert Pattinson putting the hood on this time, and ending with a movie in my favorite genre Novelist the stone if you can call it a genre that is. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum star in The lost city, which promises to be every inch of the film suggested by the title. From the lost city While April has a slew of high-profile releases, I’m going to miss them or wait for them to air, just because my arousal isn’t high enough. May, on the other hand, is full of outings, starting with Doctor strange in the Multiverse of Madness, followed by Reese Witherspoon (if you haven’t watched The morning show, you really must) in legally blonde 3 and the two-year delayed blockbuster, Tom Cruises Top Gun: Maverick. June brings promise of another production affected by Covid Jurassic World: Dominion and the untitled Elvis biopic by Baz Luhrmann with Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. Taika waititis Thor: Ragnarok remains my favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to date, for its sheer irreverence and follow-through Thor: Love and Thunder is expected in July. Sacrilegly, I’ll be giving Hollywood a break for the whole of August and most of September, only coming back to IMAX for Impossible mission: 7 at the end of this last month. Some of the published images of the Cruises stunts are jaw-dropping, and that’s what I’m here for. Animated suite Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Part 1 is expected in October, while November brings more superheroes in the form of Flash and Black Panther: Wakanda forever. There’s only one game in town for me in December, long-awaited James Camerons Avatar 2, which raises the question that since the first Avatar released in 2009, did they leave the aftereffects too long, facing a fickle audience with a short attention span? Some disappointing postponements too Indiana Jones 5 and John wick 4 have been moved to 2023, but I think we have enough going on in 2022. Right? Naman Ramachandran is a journalist and author of Rajinikanth: The Definitive Biography, and tweets @namanrs

