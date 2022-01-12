James Clarence Jim Mai – Hays Daily News





James Clarence Jim Mai, 84, of Lenora, Kansas, died on January 1, 2022, on his farm, doing what he loved to do best. Jim was born on April 27, 1937 on the family farm near Lenora. He was the son of Bernard and Beverly (Barbo) Mai. He graduated from Lenora High School in 1955. At the age of 14, Jim got his first job. He was paid a dollar for three hours of work. Jim loved to dance. It was during a community ball that he met the love of his life, Maxine Schoen. Jim and Maxine were married in the spring of May 26, 1964. The couple had two children: Nita and Jared. Bosnian exchange student Jelena Tuomey was her third child and has stayed in touch. Throughout his life Jim has farmed, raised cattle, pigs and various other animals. As if he wasn’t busy enough, he indulged in the custom harvest. He enjoyed visiting neighbors and playing cards when the weather permitted. His favorite game was Euchre. He also loved hunting coyotes and never let a rattlesnake stray too far away. Listening to Boogie Woogie music and funny old comedies were his forms of pure entertainment. Jim was an avid reader, especially of Western novels, completing one in a few evenings. Although Jim has health problems due to arthritis and its effects; he never gave up on what he loved, he just did it a little slower. His parents predeceased him in death. Leaving to mourn his wife Maxine, of the house; his daughter, Nita Mai of Raytown, Missouri; her son, Jared Mai and Tara Johnson of Lenora; her brother, Ron Mai of California; sisters: Mona Chisam of Oregon and Christie VanCamp of Carbondale; their exchange student, Jelena Tuomey. The memorial service was held on Saturday January 8, 2022 at Lenora United Parish, Lenora, Kansas. Memorials in Kansas Wildfire Relief in the care of Stinemetz Funeral Home, Hill City, Kansas or Lenora United Parish, Lenora, Kansas. Your kind gestures of sympathy and support were truly appreciated during the loss of Jim. With our sincere thanks the Jim Mai family

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hdnews.net/2022/01/12/james-clarence-jim-mai/

