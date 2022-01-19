Jamshedpur storyteller to write for Bollywood companies

Jamshedpur, January 19: After seven years of experience in the film industry and writing, the young writer based in Jamshedpur Ansuman Bhagat will write stories for Bollywood movies, so far four books written by Ansuman have been published. Through his writings, the young writer always strived to give a better and right direction to the young generation of today.

You don’t have to stay in Mumbai to fulfill your dreams, only then can you write stories or scripts for movies. Especially when you’re a writer, you have to believe in yourself, said the writer.

There are many struggles in a writer’s life and even after so many struggles, time decides whether he will get success, but through many years of hard work and ability, Ansuman has reached a good position. . He is now looking forward to making a move into the Bollywood television industry.

Apart from writing the book, now Ansuman Bhagat, the young writer from the city will also write stories for films, this is his next step which he has been waiting for years to see a film shot on his own story.

Ansuman had already thought of many stories for the movies, but due to the turmoil in the release of his book, he is going to make his fresh start from the year 2022. But before that, very soon another of his books will be published. . His next book will focus on the work of the Prime Minister of the country and the thinking of the people for the Prime Minister.

Bhagat’s novel Ek Safar Mein based on the Bollywood industry was recently released in Mumbai. The book was launched by famous personality Tuhin Sinha, renowned author and BJP spokesperson.