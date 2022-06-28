Suniel Shetty Says Bollywood Isn’t Full Of Drugs But Mistakes Happen





Suniel Shetty said Bollywood is not full of drug addicts, at a recent event. The actor spoke about his friends in the industry, who had never engaged in illegal activities. Referring to various celebrities and child stars interviewed in drug-related cases, Suniel said they should be forgiven for their mistakes. Read more: Aryan Khan said you ruined my reputation after his arrest, NCB official reveals Suniel attended an event organized by the Central Bureau of Investigation on the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Sunday. During his speech at the event, the actor questioned why celebrities were targeted and treated as drug addicts. Ek galti kardo toh chor hai, dakait hai. Nahi main 30 saal se industry mein hoon aur 300 dost hain mere jinhone zindagi mein kuch kiya nahi hai (For making a mistake you are called thieves and dacoits. I have been in this industry for 30 years and have many friends here, who have never done such things). Like you said the gateway, but that gateway has to stop there, said Suniel. Talking about how drug cases involving Bollywood celebrities came into the limelight, the actor said that people in the film industry are not drug addicts. He clarified that reality was not what was projected on social media, where hashtags like Bollywood boycott and Bollywood drugs were shared. No, Bollywood is not full of drug addicts. Galtiyan hum karte hain, unhein bhi bacon ki tarah dekh ke maaf kijiyega (We make mistakes, look at them as children and forgive those mistakes). Bollywood boycott hashtag, Bollywood druggies hashtag aisa hai nahi (not true), Suniel said. Earlier in June, actor Siddhanth Kapoor was arrested for allegedly using drugs at a party in Bangalore. He was later released on bail. Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in October 2021. He was held in custody for almost a month, before being released on bail. In May, Aryan was given a clear cut in the case after he was not named as one of the defendants in the indictment filed by the BCN.

