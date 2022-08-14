John Leguizamo isn’t the only actor Steven Seagal has argued with on set

In the 90s and early 2000s, Steven Seagal was one of the biggest box office draws. Although many of his films lacked a sensible plot, he still made himself the guy directors could go to if they wanted a serious actor with fighting skills to kick things. and to people in movies – and it worked.

Seagal became an A-lister, and the fame might have gone to his head because he apparently wasn’t easy to work with. It was reported that he was fighting with co-stars on set, and Charm star John Leguizamo confirmed it. However, Leguizamo isn’t the only actor Seagal has feuded with on set.

Leguizamo reflected on his time on set and his unfortunate encounter with Seagal. He told the outlet that despite the film having accomplished actors, Seagal wanted to control everything. He said, "We start rehearsing, and he came in and said, 'I'm ordering. What I'm saying is the law. Leguizamo said he sniffed dismissal and started laughing as he said. But Seagal didn't like Leguizamo's actions too much. He said, "I started laughing and he hit me with an aikido elbow against a brick wall and knocked my air out. I fell to the ground and all I could say was, 'Why? Why?" Leguizamo told the outlet he wanted to let Seagal know he was running "like an ab—and he had no hair"but that he was afraid of what Seagal would do to him. Steven Seagal has a reputation for being a jerk Actor Steven Seagal poses during a photocall at the Sheraton Hotel in Sydney, New South Wales. | Brett Costello/Newspix/Getty Images Seagal may be a talented actor and martial artist, but that doesn't seem to shield him from his deserved reputation as a massive jerk. According Preview of the reel, Seagal has already hired a model in an executive assistant role. However, the model soon learned that her job was to massage the actor and perform sexual favors. When the model didn't do her homework, he fired her. She filed a sexual harassment complaint against Seagal but dropped it without explanation in 2010. Seagal was accused of sexual misconduct but denied all allegations. The outlet also recounts the time Seagal was asked to host Saturday Night Live. According to those involved, Seagal was so awful that the producers considered replacing him as the host. The actor allegedly threw bad ideas at the rest of the cast and often complained if he didn't get the jokes. "He just wasn't funny and he was very critical of the cast and the writing team.", SNL alum Tim Meadows once said. "He didn't realize that you can't tell someone they're stupid on Wednesday and expect them to keep writing for you on Saturday." Other times Steven Seagal got into a run-in with a co-star Leguizamo said no one has ever had a good time working with Seagal. Still on his time with Seagal on Executive Decision, Leguizamo recounted that Seagal liked to hit stuntmen on purpose, which Gene LeBell didn't like, who called him about it. The actor said that when Seagal refused to listen, LeBell "suffocated him" and threatened to choke him to death, thus arresting Seagal. Michael Jai White also recounted a similar experience where Seagal would hit stuntmen in the film. In deadly ground, knowing that they wouldn't report him since he was the manager. Jessica Alba once said in an interview that Seagal took offense when she called him an actor. She said Seagal corrected her, asking her not to call him an actor but "a court officer". RELATED: Morris Chestnut once called out Steven Seagal for not holding back in fight scenes

