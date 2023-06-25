Ice Cube Says He’s Not In Hollywood’s Elite ‘Club’, Issues Warning







Ice Cube says he’s not part of the elite Hollywood “club” that so many others apparently do – and he expresses grievances about the challenges he says he faces because of it. The rapper posted a disturbing video on Sunday where he speaks directly to the camera… and the dude continues this long rant about being apart from the elites and “gatekeepers” of showbiz and sports… or so it is. does that sound like he’s referring.

Ice says categorically…he’s not part of that mob, and he doesn’t want to be part of it – and goes on to say that fact angers the people inside, because he’s resisting something dominating for someone in his position. It also looks like Cube is talking politics here too…as he’s referring to his contract with Black America – something he offered before the 2020 presidential race, and which he said he feels donald trump actually seemed to take it more seriously than Joe Biden.

09/09/2020 TMZ.com As a result of this, IC says some groups have “f***ed” with him – and the way he describes it… it sounds like he believes some hurdles were raised in reaction to his stance. Cube says he doesn’t care, because he swears to win. He mentions his Big3 league … and says it has grown to success despite what he calls having the cold shoulder of powerful institutions – like the NBA, for example.



Cube also says he plans to do a massive podcast tour in the near future where he’ll talk to “everyone” – and he sounds like that’s going to ruffle feathers too. We already know the guy is an independent, free thinker – but now he’s digging his heels in and almost carving himself out as an underdog in showbiz…which is pretty interesting.

