Archstone Entertainment acquires worldwide rights to Dawn of Depravity





Dawn of Depravity: The Life and Death of Michel Thévis – A true crime story based on the adult filmmaker “turned billionaire” who was on the FBI's most wanted list for murder and arson, having surpassed General Motors and IBM combined. ANGELS, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Archstone Entertainment has acquired worldwide film and television rights to the story based on Dawn of Depravity: The Life and Death of Michel Thévis. Written by Scott Collmanthe book was released on March 1, 2024 and sold and broadcast exclusively on DawnofDepravity.com . It tells the story of Michel Thévisa broke newsstand owner who transformed the bankrupt family business into a multimillion-dollar empire and fundamentally reshaped the adult industry. The media documented the meteoric rise of Michel Thévis in the 1960s, referring to him as “The Scarface of Sex” (The Daily Beast), “Prince of Porn” (Washington Post), and “The Sultan of Smut” (Readers Digest). Their reporting relied solely on FBI files and media interviews, in which Thevis appeased a conservative audience. Dawn of Depravity is a departure from these stories, offering in-depth knowledge of Thevis's authentic views and experiences, as told to Scott Collman over the past two decades. “Thevis never had the chance to tell his own life story,” the author said Scott Collman. “I became friends with the people closest to Thevis, with whom he was unfiltered. When one friend of Thevis in particular would tell me surreal stories about their 'glory days,' and how the sheer ingenuity allowed Thevis to generate 100 million dollars annually (1 billion dollars in today's currency), I was shocked and disturbed, but I was immediately hooked and couldn't wait to find out more. They were compromising secrets. I had to wait several years to come out Dawn of Depravitybut I'm finally able to share it with the world.” The story continues “When it comes to real crime, Dawn of Depravity is an incredible book and one of the latest epic stories of crime, gangsters, sex, humor and money, lots and lots of money,” said Michael Slifkin, Partner and Director of Archstone Entertainment. “It has all the makings of a great film. and we are thrilled to bring this incredible story to the screen.” About Archstone Entertainment

Archstone Entertainment, founded in 2009 by Scott Martin And Michael Slifkin, is a global content distribution/sales and production company with decades of entertainment experience and hundreds of films under its belt. Archstone's recent films include the dark comedy “American Dreamer” starring Peter Dinklage, Shirley MacLaine, Matt Dillon & Danny Gloverreleased in theaters this week, the initiatory film “Adam the First” with David Duchovnywhich is currently enjoying a wide theatrical release, and their recent “The Best Man” with Luke Wilson And Dolph Lundgren released last year via Saban. Archstone producers will include: Slifkin, Martin and Jack Sheehan, president of global sales and distribution. Learn more about archstoneent.com . Press inquiries: [email protected] / 619-432-2330 Cision View original content to download multimedia:^ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/archstone-entertainment-acquires-worldwide-rights-to-dawn-of-depravity-302090737.html SOURCE Archstone Entertainment

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/archstone-entertainment-acquires-worldwide-rights-100000716.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos