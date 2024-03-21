Fun Ideas for Throwing a Bollywood-Inspired Holi Party





Indians and their connection with Bollywood are on a whole new level. Some people live and breathe Bollywood. So why not also add a filmic touch to your festive celebration? Since Holi is just around the corner and you must be busy thinking of the ideas to make your celebration stand out. We are here to tell you that nothing can be better than a Bollywood inspired Holi Party. But how do you go about planning it?

Keep reading for some fun ideas here:

5 Fun Ideas for Planning a Bollywood-Inspired Holi Party Dress up like your favorite character from a Bollywood song Whether it's Bunny from the song Balam Pichkari or Leela from the song Lahum Lag Gaya, if you are a die-hard Bollywood fan, throw a party where everyone dresses up like their favorite Hindi movie character and brings the party to life.

Don't Miss: Rang Barse To Balam Pichkari: 10 Most Played Bollywood Songs on Holi Recreate popular Holi songs Holi parties are all about having fun, so why not have a Bollywood dance showdown? Since everyone dresses like their favorite Bollywood character, let Kundan from the song Raanjhanaa show off his dancing skills against Amit from Rang Barse and see who grooves the best. Have a Best Dressed Contest A theme party is incomplete without a best-dressed costume contest. Let everyone dazzle while walking the ramp and see who has nailed the look of a Bollywood actor. Don't Miss: Holi 2024: 6 Iconic Holi Scenes That Defined Bollywood's Colorful Legacy Dancing in the rain is a must Rain dance scenes have always been a part of Bollywood Holi songs. If you want an awesome outdoor party, have a rain dance. Be sure to use recycled water and be mindful of its usage. Preserve the memories at the Holi photo booth It's not every day that you get to have a Bollywood inspired Holi party, so it's best to preserve them by getting clicked at the Holi photo booth. It's one of the most economical ways to have a good time and create a time capsule. Image courtesy: Pinterest Herzindagi.com is the gender and lifestyle vertical of Jagran New Media, catering to women of all ages, helping them stay updated, fashionable and conscious. To improve our performance and better understand the interests of our readers, we created this survey. This will take 2 minutes of your time, please help us. Click here to follow the link.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.herzindagi.com/society-culture/bollywood-inspired-holi-party-ideas-article-273014 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos