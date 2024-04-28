Connect with us

Entertainment

Mumbai SIT arrests actor Sahil Khan in Mahadev betting app case

Mumbai SIT arrests actor Sahil Khan in Mahadev betting app case

 


The Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Mumbai on Sunday arrested actor Sahil Khan from Chhattisgarh in the Mahadev betting app case.

The SIT team apprehended the actor from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh on Saturday after the Bombay High Court rejected his bail plea before his arrest.

The SIT has been investigating alleged illegal transactions between some financial and real estate companies in the state and the promoters of the controversial Mahadev betting app.

The scale of the scam is approximately 15,000 crore, according to the first information report (FIR) registered by the police in the case.

The curious case of UAE-based funds in India's small-cap bubble

An investigation is underway against Khan and 31 others. The investigation involves examining their bank accounts, cell phones, laptops and all technical equipment, according to police.

Sahil Khan, known for films like Style and Excuse Me, has become a fitness expert.

Last week, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)/Economic Offense Wing (EOW) in Chhattisgarh arrested two persons in connection with the alleged illegal operations of online gaming and betting app Mahadev.

Mahadev app scam: ED freezes stock value 1,100 cr purchased with fake accounts

The ED has separately arrested nine people so far in connection with its investigation.

The ACB/EOW, in its FIR filed in the alleged Mahadev betting app scandal, has named former Congress chief minister Bhupesh Baghel along with app promoters Ravi Uppal, Saurabh Chandrakar, Shubham Soni and Anil Kumar Agrawal and 14 others accused. .

The FIR said book app promoters Mahadev, Uppal, Saurabh Chandrakar, Shubham Soni and Anil Agrawal, had created an online platform for live online betting and indulged in gambling through WhatsApp, Facebook , Telegram and other social media platforms.

Mahadev app: ED freezes assets worth 580 cr from a “hawala operator” based in Dubai

The promoters created different platforms and carried out illegal acts of online betting through panel operators/branch operators. They kept 70-80% of the illegal earnings with themselves and distributed the rest of the money to the panel operators/agencies, the FIR said. The promoters and panelists gathered around 450 crore per month through the online betting app after the lockdown was imposed in 2020 (following the COVID-19 outbreak), he said. The panel operators transferred illegal money to app promoters in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) through various bank accounts, the FIR said.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Published: April 28, 2024, 08:57 IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/mumbai-sit-detains-actor-sahil-khan-in-mahadev-betting-app-case-11714274806508.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: