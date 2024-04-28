Mumbai SIT arrests actor Sahil Khan in Mahadev betting app case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Mumbai on Sunday arrested actor Sahil Khan from Chhattisgarh in the Mahadev betting app case.

The SIT team apprehended the actor from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh on Saturday after the Bombay High Court rejected his bail plea before his arrest.

The SIT has been investigating alleged illegal transactions between some financial and real estate companies in the state and the promoters of the controversial Mahadev betting app.

The scale of the scam is approximately 15,000 crore, according to the first information report (FIR) registered by the police in the case.

An investigation is underway against Khan and 31 others. The investigation involves examining their bank accounts, cell phones, laptops and all technical equipment, according to police.

Sahil Khan, known for films like Style and Excuse Me, has become a fitness expert.

Last week, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)/Economic Offense Wing (EOW) in Chhattisgarh arrested two persons in connection with the alleged illegal operations of online gaming and betting app Mahadev.

The ED has separately arrested nine people so far in connection with its investigation.

The ACB/EOW, in its FIR filed in the alleged Mahadev betting app scandal, has named former Congress chief minister Bhupesh Baghel along with app promoters Ravi Uppal, Saurabh Chandrakar, Shubham Soni and Anil Kumar Agrawal and 14 others accused. .

The FIR said book app promoters Mahadev, Uppal, Saurabh Chandrakar, Shubham Soni and Anil Agrawal, had created an online platform for live online betting and indulged in gambling through WhatsApp, Facebook , Telegram and other social media platforms.

The promoters created different platforms and carried out illegal acts of online betting through panel operators/branch operators. They kept 70-80% of the illegal earnings with themselves and distributed the rest of the money to the panel operators/agencies, the FIR said. The promoters and panelists gathered around 450 crore per month through the online betting app after the lockdown was imposed in 2020 (following the COVID-19 outbreak), he said. The panel operators transferred illegal money to app promoters in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) through various bank accounts, the FIR said.

Published: April 28, 2024, 08:57 IST

