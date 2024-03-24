Tiger Shroff's Rambo hits a wall due to budgetary issues; Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's box office verdict to decide his fate! : Bollywood News





Tiger Shroff is one of the brightest action stars of Hindi cinema, who has managed to excite the masses with his work in films like Baaghi, Baaghi 2 And Baaghi 3followed by Heropanti And War. However, after Ganapathe And Heropanti 2the actor looks to reinvent himself with the release of the film directed by Pooja Entertainment's Ali Abbas Zafar Bad Miyan Chote Miyan. Although the action film is not yet released, there is talk of another delay in the action film which is making news, Rambo. Tiger Shroff's Rambo hits a wall due to budgetary issues; Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's box office verdict to decide his fate! According to our reliable sources, Rambo is postponed again. Rohit Dhawan and Siddharth Anand were looking to take Rambo on floors from April 2024, however, the same was delayed due to budgetary issues. While the budget of the film is around Rs. 150 crores, the partner studio, Jio Studios, has announced its decision to wait for the release of Bad Miyan Chote Miyanbefore proceeding Rambosaid a reliable source Bollywood Hungama. The budget of Rambo will be reworked given the result of Bad Miyan Chote Miyan. BMCM is an important film for everyone and it will decide the future course of action of the stakeholders. Currently, the future of Rambo depend on BMCM. It can only start in July 2024 at the earliest. Rambo is produced by Siddharth Anand with Jio Studios and will be directed by Rohit Dhawan. Casting and other aspects will begin after the release of BMCM. Read also: Trailer of Akshay Kumar Tiger Shroff starring Bade Miyan Chote Miyan set to release on March 26 More pages: Rambo Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for Latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with the latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

