Entertainment
IPL2024 | King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan caught smoking during KKR vs SRH clash | cricket.un
SRK at the pavilion watching the KKR SRH match (X.com)
Amid a tense atmosphere at the pavilion, Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, fondly known as SRK, was spotted smoking casually. This moment happened when his team, Kolkata Knight Riders, found themselves in a precarious position at 77-4.
While KKR was going through a tough time, perhaps under the weight of pressure, SRK, known for his penchant for smoking, was seen indulging in his favorite pastime. His manager, Pooja Dadlani, was by his side.
Watch: SRK smokes in the pavilion
SRK, co-owner of KKR, has been the iconic face of the franchise since the inception of the league. He constantly brings his charm and swagger to the IPL stage whenever the opportunity arises.
There have been several controversies surrounding SRK and IPL, including the incident where he was banned from the Wankhede Stadium for several years.
Today, as KKR took on SRH in their first match of the season, Shah Rukh Khan made sure to be there to support his team. Known as one of the most supportive franchise owners, SRK supports his team through thick and thin.
It is curious how SRK's smoking has coincided with a turnaround in KKR's fortunes.
Miraculously, KKR staged a magnificent comeback, thanks to the exploits of Ramandeep Singh and Andre Russell.
While fans and even skipper Shreyas might have harbored doubts, King Khan remained steadfast in his belief. He seemed to reassure fans with a simple message: “Just chill.”
