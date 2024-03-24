Happy Birthday Emraan Hashmi: 8 Films That Made Him A Bollywood Idol





published by : Vinod Essay Last update: March 24, 2024, 07:00 IST

Emraan talks about Jannat 3. Over two decades, Emraan Hashmi has continued to evolve as an actor, going from being a 'serial kisser' to a multi-talented actor. Known for his unconventional looks and intense performances, the actor has left an indelible mark on Hindi cinema.

Breaking the mold of Bollywood, Emraan Hashmi was a game changer in the early 2000s and reshaped the Hindi film industry with his unique style and skills. Over two decades, he continually evolved as an actor, going from a serial kisser to a multi-talented actor. Known for his unconventional looks and intense performances, Emraan has left an indelible mark on Hindi cinema. From playing complex characters to delivering memorable performances, he has garnered appreciation from audiences and critics alike. As the Bollywood heartthrob celebrates his 45th birthday, it's the perfect opportunity to revisit some of his finest works. On the occasion of the actors' birthday, here's a look at 8 of Emraan Hashmis' notable films that have impressed audiences so far. Once upon a time in MumbaiEmraan Hashmi impressed the audience with his role as Shoaib Khan, a character loosely based on Dawood Ibrahim in this gangster film. The film earned him awards and praise. The actor showed his abilities and brought depth to the film's storyline. AwarapanDespite performing poorly at the box office upon release, the film has gained cult status over the years, largely due to Hashmi's realistic and strong performance which resonated well with audiences. BanditEmraan Hashmis' performance as a charming yet mysterious gangster earned him a Filmfare Award nomination for Best Performance in a Negative Role. While Kangana Ranaut and Shiney Ahuja played their roles well, Emraan stood out among all. HeavenThe romantic crime film directed by Kunal Deshmukh became a turning point in Emraan Hashmis' career. Although the actor played a flawed character, embroiled in a match-fixing scandal, it was his performance that made audiences fall in love with him as an actor. The dirty pictureIn this biopic based on the life of controversial actress Silk Smitha, Emraan Hashmi delivered a stunning performance as a director who hates Silk (played by Vidya Balan) but ends up falling in love with her. MurderDirected by Anurag Basu, this erotic thriller lured audiences to theaters for Emraan Hashmis' bold and steamy chemistry with Mallika Sherawat. Moreover, the film also became successful due to its memorable songs. ShanghaiWhile Bollywood filmmakers mostly stay away from political thrillers, Shanghai received critical acclaim for its gripping storyline and top-notch performances from the actors, particularly Emraan Hashmi, who added depth to the story of the film and showed the path traveled by the actor. Story of Hamari AdhuriDirected by Mohit Suri, this romantic drama starred Emraan Hashmi in a mature and emotional role, which earned him praise for his performance. On the other hand, his chemistry with Vidya Balan was appreciated by both the audience and critics. Vinod Essay Nibandh Vinod is a seasoned journalist with expertise in covering events, festivals and creating SEO content for News18.com. A tech-savvy person, Niban …Learn more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/movies/happy-birthday-emraan-hashmi-8-films-that-made-him-a-bollywood-heartthrob-8816941.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos