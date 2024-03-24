Happy Gilmore 2 in the Works According to Shooter Actor McGavin





A sequel to the beloved golf comedy, Happy Gilmore, is in the works, according to the actor who played Shooter McGavin. Christopher McDonald – who played the iconic club-throwing villain in the original film – has revealed that he was shown an early draft of the script for an upcoming sequel by Happy Gilmore star Adam Sandler. “I saw Adam about two weeks ago and he said, 'McDonald, you're going to love this,'” the actor said in a radio interview with Audacy's 92.3. “I said, 'What is it?' He said: “And this? and he hands me the first version of Happy Gilmore 2. “He showed me that and I thought, 'Wow, that would be great.' It's in preparation. The fans demand it. I was very, very happy when I saw this. BREAKING: The first draft of Happy Gilmore 2 has been written. I broke the news on @923TheFan this morning https://t.co/vAaaZ3i7shMarch 22, 2024 See more Happy Gilmore – which follows Sandler's titular short-tempered failed hockey player who discovers he has a natural, if unorthodox, talent for golf – has held a special place in the hearts of golf fans since its release in 1996 . The film was a commercial success, grossing nearly $40 million worldwide and reaching number two at the US box office on the opening weekend of its release – it has since become a cult hit among movie buffs. It is also one of Sandler's most popular films and, along with Billy Madison, is the name of his production company, Happy Madison. Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buying guides from our team of experienced experts . Rumors of a sequel have been rife for years, with Sandler saying in 2022 that he was open to the idea of ​​reviving Gilmore's character as a golfer competing on the senior tour. “It hasn’t been discussed, but it’s certainly been discussed on the Internet,” he said at the time. “Believe me, this idea of ​​a senior tour, it would be so amazing… Yes, you can give the green light to that. » Deadline reporting that sources say the sequel will be made for the streaming service Netflix, where Sandler and Happy Madison have a deal. The sequel, however, will be without one of its main characters, Chubbs Peterson, played by Carl Weathers, who died earlier this year at the age of 76.

