BJP fields Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut in Lok Sabha elections – Telugu News





The BJP's recent announcement to field Kangana Ranaut as its candidate for the Mandi parliamentary seat in Himachal Pradesh has added a Bollywood touch to the Lok Sabha elections. The move did not come as a surprise to political observers, as Kangana has been hinting at a political career for the past two years and has expressed admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Her candidacy is seen as a natural fit, given her personal connection to the region, having been born and brought up in Mandi district. The political inclination of the Kangana family also played a role in this decision. While they initially supported the Congress, they later switched their allegiance to the BJP. Kangana's great-grandfather was an MP and her mother retired as a school teacher from Mandi. Kangana's appointment came just after her 37th birthday, which she celebrated by visiting local temples in Himachal. There were earlier speculations that she would be sent from Chandigarh, where she had studied, but now those rumors have been dispelled. Expressing her excitement and gratitude, Kangana took to microblogging site X to announce her official membership to the party. She said: My own beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Jantas, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), has always had my unconditional support. Today, the BJP national leadership announced me as their Loksabha candidate from my hometown, Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency). by the high command's decision to contest the Loksabha elections. I feel honored and excited to officially join the party. I look forward to being a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant. THANKS.” The parliamentary seat of Mandi has had a mixed history in terms of political representation. The Congress has had a strong presence, winning three times in the past. However, in the last two general elections, the BJP emerged victorious. Unfortunately, during the 2021 by-elections, BJP MP-elect Ram Swaroop Sharma tragically passed away. Overall, Kangana's entry into the political arena adds an interesting dimension to the election race in Himachal Pradesh, infusing it with the glamor and intrigue of Bollywood.

