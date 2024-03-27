Cape Town pizza maker and actor Joshua Koopman star in comedy 'Earlybird'

It's been a good month Cape Cod actor Josh Koop Koopman and the crew of Cape Cod Shark Pizzawhich he co-owns with his wife, Sarah Scanevin Koopman, and his friend Todd Montgomery.

It's been a crazy three weeks, but you just have to ride the wave when it happens, he said.

The actor/pizza told us about the whirlwind.

On Tuesday, Koopman's latest film, the indie comedy “Earlybird,” became available on Amazon Prime, Peacock, Apple TV and other streaming services. Advertisements are scheduled for television spots during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon And Access Hollywood.

The film had its world premiere in 2023 at the Milwaukee Film Festival and IFFBoston. The trailer for the film can be seen on Youtube.

The Milwaukee festival's description read: “(Earlybird) tells the story of a struggling theater owner as he attempts to resurrect his business with increasingly outlandish theatrical productions. A meditation on creative careers and the potential for the extinction of passion, this fictional film will hit close to home and constitute a beacon of hope for patrons and workers of the arts.

On April 3, at 7 p.m., the 90-minute “Earlybird” show will have a one-night premiere in Cape Town on new projection equipment at the Chatham Orpheum, which is home to one of three Pizza Sharks locations. (The others are the original at Pleasant Lake in Harwich and now one in Dennis.)

None of my team has seen the film yet and they will be at the premiere. I'm terrified, he confided.

“Earlybird” is about a small community theater troupe trying to fill seats while putting on quality shows to maintain their integrity as actors. But it becomes a comedy of errors when the depressed actors stage a wildly successful joke play and their lead, played by Koopman, gets to his head.

Koopman, an Army veteran who turned to acting and whose films include “The golden scallop” with compatriot Marnie Schulenburg of Cape Codder and “How to Rob,” said he tries to envision the feature in its entirety so that when scenes are filmed out of order, he still has a strong hold on the place he wants his character to be.

In many ways, Earlybird is a love letter to that desire to do good work, Koopman said. My level of panic comes from the fact that I don't want to disappoint the other actors.

Community theater is at the heart of Pizza Shark since Koopman and many of the others Trish LaRose, Jared Hagan, Holly Erin McCarthy, Anthony Teixeira and Jess Andra who work there are veteran Cape actors. Although their availability is limited in the summer, Koopman said, they are great team members because they are amazing, cheerful and talented people.

“Earlybird” was shot in less than a month in Milwaukee. Koopman said the film received a boost after Good Deed Entertainment picked up the film, written and directed by Martin Kaszubowski.

Coincidentally, Pizza Sharks animated advertisingcreated by John Sullivan, a theater teacher at Koopmans Barnstable High School and broadcast during Boston Celtics games, went viral on X, reaching 775,000 views on the site formerly known as Twitter.

Additionally, Cape Cod's pizza industry has seen a surge in demand for its products following the White Lotus actress. Meghann Fahy wore a Pizza Shark sweatshirt while revealing her relationship with the actor Leo Woodall after a year of Are they or are they not? flirting on social media.

Fahys Instagram post was in People.com, Vogue, Glamor magazine, Page Six. She walks with her back to the camera and wears our cobalt sweatshirt, Koopman said.

The cobalt blue sold out immediately, and Pizza Shark began receiving three dozen online orders a week for shirts and hats.

It's a nice secondary source of income, Koopman said, noting that theater and pizza work well together.

I don't audition anymore. I think if I'm in a room with 50 guys who look like me, one of the other 49 can probably do better,” he said. “My big freedom is that I only make films with people that I like and stories that interest me. In.

