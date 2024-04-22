McFit gets a makeover | HCM design





The launch of McFit in 1997 reset the industry and opened up incredible areas of growth

When the late, great Rainer Schaller came up with the idea for McFit in the mid-1990s, the health and fitness industry in Europe was approaching a stagnation in its economic life cycle. not far away from. This general malaise was exacerbated by the recession that gripped the world in the early 1990s, making it a volatile time for the sector. The launch of McFit in 1997 set out to change that, resetting the industry and unlocking incredible growth areas with the new budget pricing model that brought the use of health clubs within the reach of the majority of the population by removing much of the price resistance, with Schaller's ambition to make fitness training affordable for everyone. The first location

The first McFit was based in Bavaria and as word of it spread through the industry, the club became a magnet for operators and investors, interested in seeing the new business model in action and understanding its potential. As it turned out, Schaller had a ten year head start with McFit, but over the next decade entrepreneurs began launching their own budget concepts, John Treharne at The Gym Group in 2007; Jan Spatichia at nergie and JJB at MiFit in 2008; Peter Roberts with PureGym and James Caan with Nuyuu in 2009; Spatichia rejoined FitLess (later Fit4Less) in 2010; and Mike Balfours Fitness First budget concept, Klick Fitness, in 2011, the same year Rene Moos opened the first Basic-Fit. These were some of the early pioneers. Some survived and thrived. Some don't. But it's hard to find a pioneer, especially when that person is Rainer Schaller and they are ten years ahead of the competition and so McFit steadily scaled up, reaching 243 clubs in 2017, when HCM spoke to the top team.www.HCMmag.com/McFit2017). After pioneering the industry and growing the McFit brand, Schaller expanded his mandate by renaming the company formerly The McFit Group to the eponymous Rainer Schaller Group (RSG) and launching companies and brands across a range of healthcare and fitness industries until his untimely death in October 2022. , only 53 years old. The product of creative imagination, these multiple concepts include everything from the high-end John Reed and Heimat to John & Janes and Golds Gym. There was also a super-budget concept, HIGH5, which McFit undercut, as well as restaurants, nightclubs, fittech and food companies and modeling agencies within the diverse group. Although many health club companies have surpassed McFit in size, the brand is still hailed as a game changer. The news that the estate is getting a big overall has got HCM interested and here we share with you the new look and feel for the McFit estate playful, bright and social, which is currently being rolled out across all clubs after tests in Vienna, Austria and Heilbronn , Germany. In addition to retooling the clubs, RSG continues to refine its McFit portfolio, having just sold its 47 Spanish clubs to Basic-Fit in a deal that closed on March 27.

The original, low-cost gym concept is getting its third major makeover since its founding in 1996, with the opening of its first club in Cologne. Liz Terry takes a look

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healthclubmanagement.co.uk/health-club-management-features/McFit-gets-a-makeover/37059 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos