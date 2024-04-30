Stock Market Today: Live Updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading February 29, 2024 in New York.

Stocks moved into the red on Tuesday after higher-than-expected payroll data raised fresh concerns about inflation ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision on Wednesday. McDonalds stocks fell after disappointing earnings.

The S&P 500 slightly decreased by 0.3% while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 69 points, or 0.4%.

The Employment Cost Index, a measure of civilian workers' wages, jumped 1.2% in the March quarter, above the 1% consensus estimate of economists surveyed by Dow Jones. Treasury yields jumped following the data.

Markets are pricing in a reduction of just a quarter of a percentage point in 2024, down from the six or seven expected in the new year, as persistent inflation and the economy's resilience increase the likelihood that the Fed stays at a higher level for longer.

“At the end of the line. [this is] “This is not a number that would cause the Fed to change its position that there is no urgency to ease rates, nor is it a number that would induce a view that we We need to raise rates,” said Tom Fitzpatrick, managing director of global market research at RJ O’Brien and Associates.

In early earnings news, McDonalds missed estimates due to boycotts hitting sales in the Middle East, sending shares down 2%. Coca-Cola Shares were lower, even though the soft drink giant beat estimates and raised its outlook.

Stocks are heading for their first month of decline since October as expectations for rate cuts have fallen significantly from where they were at the start of the year. The 30-stock index is poised for a loss of more than 3% in April. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are each heading for declines of more than 2%.