Wake up, sleeping beauties. It's almost time for the Met Gala

NEW YORK (AP) True love's kiss or an invitation to the Met Gala? Those in the rarefied ranks of international celebrities and Anna Wintour good graces do not need to choose.

Stars of film, fashion, music, sports, politics and social media will take to the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on the first Monday in May, May 6, to sip cocktails, dine and sample the new exhibition Sleeping Beauties: Awakening Fashion. As fashion's biggest night approaches, it's time for The Associated Press to release the 2024 version of our annual guide.

SO WHAT IS THE POINT OF THE MET GALA?

It began in 1948 as a midnight dinner party, and wasn't even at the Met. More than 70 years later, it's one of the most photographed events in the world, renowned for its stunning red carpet, even if the carpet isn't always red.

It's important to note, however, that the party has one goal, raising money for the Mets Costume Institute nearly $22 million last year, a record for the self-funded department and launching the annual spring exhibition which brings hundreds of thousands of visitors to the museum.

But it's the carpet itself that's catching the world's eye, with a 400-strong guest list the subject of rabid speculation right up to the last minute, a collection of luminaries that arguably constitutes horsepower per square foot highest celebrity of any party in the world. world.

WHO IS HOSTING THIS YEAR?

Anna Wintour, me pregnant, Bad bunny could sing. Multiple hyphenation Jennifer Lopez adds yet another role to his busy year. And then there are two Marvel stars who have been spending a lot of time in the desert lately: Zendayawho continued to dazzle on red carpets with her Dune and Challengers looks, and Chris Hemsworth, which trades Mjolnir for the next Furiosa. (Hemsworth is, in fact, a participating in the gala for the first time. )

And of course, Wintour herself.

WHAT DOES THE MET GALA THEME MEAN?

THE the theme revolves around sleeping beauties, but that has little to do with fairy tales. Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” the title of the accompanying exhibition, refers to garments from the Costume Institute collection that have been dormant and will now be on display, some too fragile to hang upright for fear of falling. disintegrate. Curator Andrew Bolton selected 250 pieces spanning four centuries.

The theme is accompanied by a dress code this year, it is Le Jardin du Temps. The theme and dress code are often interpreted…loosely. So you may see an aurora on the carpet after all.

HOW MUCH DO I HAVE TO PAY FOR A MET GALA TICKET?

Bad question. You can't just buy a ticket. The right question is: if I was famous or powerful and I was invited, how much would it cost?

OK, IF I WAS FAMOUS OR POWERFUL AND I WAS INVITED, HOW MUCH WOULD IT COST?

Well, you might not pay yourself. Typically, businesses purchase tables. A fashion brand would then welcome the desired celebrities. In the past, tickets have cost $50,000 for one person and $300,000 or more for a table.

HOW CAN I WATCH?

You can watch the whole carpet unfold during a Vogue livestream. If you're in New York, you can also join the fans across the street, behind the barricades, on Fifth Avenue or even further east on Madison. And the AP will broadcast live departures from the Mark Hotel, where many of the gala guests are preparing.

WHAT'S HAPPENING INSIDE?

Upon entering the museum, guests walk past what is usually an incredibly huge floral arrangement in the lobby, with perhaps an orchestra playing nearby, and time for cocktails. Or, they head to the exhibition. Cocktails take place approximately from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., followed by a dinner, but the most famous or those who plan to make the biggest entrance sometimes come (fashionably) later.

