Bollywood Newswrap, March 27: Alia Bhatt to host first Hope Gala event in London; Virat Kohlis: an impressive love for his daughter Vamika





Just like other days, today March 27 has also brought many exciting and entertaining news from the Bollywood industry. From Alia Bhatt gearing up to host the first Hope Gala in London to Virat Kohli expressing his love for his daughter Vamika, several exciting news stories resonated throughout the day. Quickly read the top 5 Bollywood news for March 27, 2024 1. Alia Bhatt set to host Hope Gala in London According to several reports, Alia Bhattis is all set to host her first 'Hope Gala' event in London. It has been revealed that the actress will host the event tomorrow, March 28, in partnership with the Mandarin Oriental hotel group, at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London. 2. Virat Kohli expresses his love for his daughter Vamika Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their first baby, a daughter named Vamika in 2021. The cricketer is currently busy with IPL 2024. In a chat with former cricketer Robin Uthappa, Virat can be seen telling Robin, “You'd be so rigid about so many other things, but when it comes to this little human, you're like 'BAM'”. Later, when Robin says: “So we know that Vamika held it around her little finger.” In response to this, Virat smiled and said, “Always.” Isn't that adorable? 3. Ila Arun reacts to Choli Ke Peeche in Crew Singer and actress Ila Arun has reacted to the recreated version of her iconic song Choli Ke Peeche in Crew. In an interview with India Today, she said, “They called me five minutes before the song was launched and asked for my blessings. What else could I do but give them my blessing? I was stunned but I couldn't ask them why. did you do that?” She also added, “Why can't they just make up their own number? Young directors should create energetic and powerful songs that will appeal to the younger generation.” 4.Kartik Aaryan completes the first schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Triptii Dimri Kartik Aaryant took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and actress Triptii Dimri, to announce the first wrap of the shooting schedule of their upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. In the photo, Kartik and Triptii were seen holding a clapboard bearing the film's title. 5.Kriti Kharbanda's wedding lehenga is a heartfelt tribute to Pulkit Samrat's late mother Kriti Kharbanda's wedding lehenga is known to have a deeply heartfelt symbolism. According to close sources, Pulkit Samrat's late mother had one special wish for her son's wedding and that was to dress her bride in her favorite color, pink lehenga. The source mentioned, “Pulkit's mother's favorite color was pink; she wanted to see Pulkit's bride in a pink lehenga and shared this wish with Kriti. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news! READ ALSO : 20 Best Andaz Apna Apna Dialogues That Still Live In Our Minds For Free

