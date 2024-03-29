Oppenheimer finally opens its doors in Japan, eight months after its worldwide release





In short: Eight months after its worldwide release, Oppenheimer opened in Japan on Friday.

Eight months after its worldwide release, Oppenheimer opened in Japan on Friday. The film's first marketing campaign sparked criticism in Japan, the only country to have suffered the effects of the atomic bomb.

The film's first marketing campaign sparked criticism in Japan, the only country to have suffered the effects of the atomic bomb. Former Hiroshima Mayor Takashi Hiraoka criticized the film for lacking a Japanese perspective. After winning seven Academy Awards, Oppenheimer, a film about the creation of the atomic bomb, was released in the only country to have suffered its devastating effects. Universal Pictures left Japan out of its release schedule for global screenings, despite the country being a major market for Hollywood. The film was eventually picked up by independent film distributor Bitters End and released on Friday. Christopher Nolan's biopic about American physicist Robert Oppenheimer and the race to develop the atomic bomb has grossed more than $953 million since its release in July last year. But in Japan, its creation left a permanent mark, after the American bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the end of World War II, which killed more than 200,000 people. 'Difficult to watch' for Hiroshima residents Movie fans in Hiroshima on Friday had a mixed reaction after seeing the film for the first time. Toshiyuki Mimaki survived the bombing of Hiroshima. He was three years old at the time. “During the entire movie, I waited and waited for the scene of the bombing of Hiroshima, but it never happened,” Mr. Mimaki said. The film does not directly show the consequences of the atomic bomb. Instead, it focuses on Oppenheimer as a person and his internal conflicts. Former Hiroshima Mayor Takashi Hiraoka criticized the film for lacking a Japanese perspective. “The horror of nuclear weapons has not been adequately described,” Mr. Hiraoka said. “The film was made in such a way as to validate the conclusion that the atomic bomb was used to save American lives.” Kawai, 37, was also among those who saw the film on its premiere day. “It’s an incredible film that deserves to win the Oscars,” he said. “But the film also depicts the atomic bomb in a way that seems to praise it, and as someone with roots in Hiroshima, I had a hard time watching it.” Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan agreed that a film should be made focusing on the Japanese experience of the atomic bomb.(Reuters: Sarah Meyssonnier) Japanese director Takashi Yamazaki has previously said he would like to see a film showing the Japanese experience with the bomb. “I think there has to be a response from Japan to Oppenheimer,” he said in an online dialogue with director Christopher Nolan, who shared his sentiment. Wires/ABC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-03-29/oppenheimer-opens-in-japan-eight-months-after-release/103650264 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos