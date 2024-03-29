Film Casting, Twin and Pride Festivals Discover Louisiana Entertainment





In this week's entertainment headlines, Michael B. Jordan is casting extras for his upcoming film set in Louisiana, JOANN is filing for bankruptcy, which could impact local stores, and Louisiana lawmakers are considering eliminating the Vehicle safety inspection stickers. On the entertainment and festival side: Pride in the Park returns to Shreveport, Twins organizes the first Twinfest and Festivals Acadiens et Créoles celebrates its 50th anniversary. Call to all stakeholders This famous actor, known for “Black Panther” and “Creed”, gives Louisiana a big chance. A casting company has announced extras for the upcoming Michael B. Jordan film, set in the 1930s, and filmed in Donaldsonville and other locations in the New Orleans area. Learn more about casting callsCasting notices published for the filming of the Michael B. Jordan film in Donaldsonville Bankruptcies and proposed laws JOANN, the nation's largest sewing and fabric company, announced that it will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Founded in 1943, the company had more than 800 stores in the United States,seven who are in Louisiana. In a press release, Scott Sekella, JOANN's Chief Financial Officer and Co-Head of the Interim Office of the CEO, said: “This agreement represents a significant step forward in meeting JOANN's financial structure needs. » JOANN files for bankruptcyWhat impact could this have on Louisiana? Louisiana lawmakers advanced a bill Monday that would eliminate the state's annual vehicle inspection sticker requirement. Shreveport-area Republican Rep. Larry Bagley's House Bill 344 passed the House Transportation Committee 6-5. The bill will next be heard by the House Appropriations Committee because eliminating the stickers would result in a combined $14 million loss in revenue for the Louisiana State Police and the Office of Motor Vehicles. Learn more about the proposed lawWhy are Louisiana lawmakers considering eliminating vehicle safety inspection stickers? Parties for everyone Pride in the Park returns to Shreveport in April. The Pride in the Park Family Festival is back. This free, Shreveport favorite spring activity is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on April 27. People Acting for Change and Equality (PACE) announced that this fun festival will be held in Columbia Park, in the heart of the Highlands neighborhood. Here's what you need to knowPride in the Park returns to Shreveport in April Get ready to see double next month as Louisiana's first Twins celebration takes place in Houma. Sherry and Cherry Wilmore, the twin souls behind the festival, are activists and social media personalities known as “everyone's favorite twins.” Both were raised in the foster care system and donate laptops to children in the foster care system each year. Twinfest encourages all twins, their multiples, friends and family to come for a day of music, fun and games. The twins organize the first Twinfest in Houma to raise money for the host families' charitable efforts. Learn more about the festivalTwins host first Twinfest in Houma to raise money for charitable foster care efforts Decades ago, if people wanted to hear Cajun or Zydeco music, they had to go to a dance hall or bar, or hear it at home. It wasn't until the Festivals Acadiens et Créoles, the largest Cajun and Zydeco music festival, that families could fall in love with the unique blend of rhythm and blues, soul, Cajun and Creole music through a live concert. This year, the Acadian and Creole Festivals are celebrating their 50th anniversary. It's important to remember that this three-day celebration began as a humble one-day concert. History of Acadian and Creole FestivalsPreserving Creole and Cajun Culture in South Louisiana for 50 Years

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theadvertiser.com/story/life/2024/03/29/movie-casting-twin-and-pride-festivals-check-out-louisianas-entertainment/72868838007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos