UKTV licenses six Disney Entertainment shows for Alibi, Drama, Dave and UKTV Play | News

April 3, 2024 – UKTV secured broadcast rights Alaska Daily (11×60') and The company you keep (10×60') on its police channel Alibi, A little light (8×60') on its free Drama channel, Mike (8×30') on the Dave entertainment channel and the seven series of Sons of Anarchy (92×60') and the five series of Siblings (109×60') for its UKTV Play streaming service. The deal was closed by Rachel Bailey, Global Head of Acquisitions and overseen by Melanie Rumani, Global Head of Acquisitions, UKTV and BBC Studios, alongside Jenny Lamond, Senior Director of Content Sales on behalf of The Walt Disney Company .

Mélanie Ruman had,

I am delighted to announce this agreement with Disney for these premium drama series. Growing our content portfolio for UKTV Play and providing Drama, Alibi and Dave audiences with premium content is a major priority for us, and these programs are sure to be a hit when they air later this year.

Dayna Donaldson, Vice President of Content Sales at The Walt Disney Company UK & Nordics, said:

It’s great to be working with UKTV to bring these brilliant dramas to new audiences across the UK. These captivating stories, along with the great acting and behind-the-scenes talent featured within them, are further examples of the exceptional dramas that Disney Entertainment is bringing to fans in the UK and the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. wide.

A little light will be broadcast on Drama in May, Alaska Daily And The company you keep will be broadcast on Alibi this summer, and Mike will be TX on Dave later in the year. Siblings will launch on UKTV Play in late spring and Sons of Anarchy will be added to the service this summer.

In the mind of Tom McCarthy, Alaska Daily stars Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, a recently disgraced journalist who abandons her high-profile life in New York to join an Anchorage metro daily on a journey in search of both personal and personal redemption. and professional.

In The company you keep, a night of passion leads to love between conman Charlie (Milo Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA agent Emma, ​​who unknowingly are on a professional collision course. As Charlie grows the family business with a goal of getting out for good, Emma struggles to get closer to the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie's family's debts – forcing them to reckon with the lies they've told. to be able to save yourself. and their families with disastrous consequences. The series is based on the Korean Broadcasting System series titled My Fellow Citizens.

Based on a true story, A little light follows Miep Gies, a carefree young secretary who hid Otto Frank and his family from the Nazis during World War II. For nearly two years, Miep and her husband Jan protected the Franks and others while she worked a day job, kept her marriage intact, and took on more responsibilities than anyone could imagine. While millions of people know about Anne Frank's diary and her family's life in the Secret Annex, A little light is the lesser-known story of how an ordinary secretary demonstrated extraordinary courage during one of history's darkest moments.

Mike, which comes from creator/writer Steven Rogers and the team behind “I, Tonya” and showrunner Karin Gist, executive producer of “Our Kind of People,” explores the dynamic and controversial story of Mike Tyson. The eight-episode limited series explores the tumultuous highs and lows of Tyson's boxing career and personal life – from beloved global athlete to pariah and back again. Focusing the lens on Mike Tyson, the series examines class in America, race in America, celebrity and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American dream and, ultimately, our own role in shaping Mike's story. Mike is an unauthorized, no-holds-barred look into the life of Mike Tyson – and it's a wild ride.

FX Sons of Anarchy is an adrenaline-pumping drama with darkly comedic undertones about a notorious outlaw motorcycle club intent on protecting its sheltered small town from the intrusion of drug dealers, corporate promoters and overzealous police officers. The club is also determined to protect its ruthless and illegally thriving arms trade. Charlie Hunnam plays Jackson “Jax” Teller, a man whose love for the Brotherhood is tested by his growing apprehension of its lawlessness. Katey Sagal plays Gemma Teller Morrow, Jax's mother force of nature, who, along with Ron Perlman as Clarance 'Clay' Morrow, Jax's stepfather and MC president, have their own darker vision of the club .

Family is everything Siblings. Take a look at the Walkers: They lead very different lives and may seem dysfunctional, but deep down they are always there for each other, whether it's a family tragedy, a professional mishap, or a a personal triumph. Sally Field plays Nora, the strong matriarch, who taps into a strength she didn't know she had and discovers new ways to bring everyone together as a family.

