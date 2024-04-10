Junior Pope: Ogbonge Nollywood actor dies aged 39





Where did this photo come from? JUNIOR POPE/INSTAGRAM April 10, 2024, 5:58 p.m. WHAT New information 36 minutes that we do not spend Ogbonge Nollywood actor, Obumneme Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope, has died at the age of 39. Junior Pope died in a boat accident on Wednesday, April 10, in Asaba, Delta State, south-south Nigeria, President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, told BBC News. Witnesses at the scene said Junior Pope and four others went to Asaba to shoot, but the boat they were transporting had an accident in the Niger River. “It’s true, Junior Pope died for Asaba today, because of a boat accident. We are not taking my body to the mortuary in Asaba. “Four other people were victims but their bodies were never found,” Rollas said. Where did this photo come from? JUNIOR POPE/INSTAGRAM Junior Pope leaves behind his wife and three pikin. In a video posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday April 10, Junior Pope, who is on board without a life jacket, asks the captain to move slowly. The Nollywood actor told netizens that he makes them see how actors risk their lives to entertain them. He began to beg the captain to take it slowly, shouting, “I have three children and I am going to raise them. May you see the risk we take to entertain you. I am in the Niger River, I am pleading with the captain that I am the only child in my family and I have three children to raise, he said. He captioned the video: “Look at me while I scream The risk we take to entertain you; crossing the river 9ja yesterday without a life jacket Na wahoooooo. Who does that??.” Nollywood colleagues and Nigerians sympathize with the family of the deceased. Filmmaker Sam Olatunji said on his Instagram page: “May God comfort the people left behind by Jnr Pope.” Skip Instagram Post Allow Instagram content? This article contains content provided by Instagram. We ask for your permission before uploading anything, as cookies and other technologies may be used. You might want to read the Instagram cookies policy And Privacy Policy before accepting. To view this content, choose “accept and continue”. Accept and continue Please note: The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. End of Instagram post

