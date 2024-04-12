Entertainment
The All-New Fiber Internet Service, Fidium Fiber, Now Available in Wilton
WILTON – Fidium Fiber is now available in more than 3,000 homes and businesses across the Wilton, Chesterville, Dixfield And Jay, Maine. With the expansion of Fidium's scalable fiber optic network, residents can now connect to symmetrical multi-gig internet speeds and all services. benefits of access to a high-speed fiber optic connection.
With expanded access to fiber optics, the future looks bright for these communities, said Sarah Davis, vice president of market development for Consolidated Communications. Fiber brings enormous benefits and transforms the way we connect with each other, increasing access to educational, economic, health and entertainment opportunities and options. We are excited to build the future with these communities and bring the benefits of Fidium Fiber to local residents and businesses.”
Today, more than 250,000 Maine homes and businesses have access to Fidium Fiber, a 45% increase from last year. This includes the expansion of Farmington area And Skowhegan Area in 2023, bringing Fidium Fiber to communities such as Farmington, Industry, New Sharon, New vineyard, Stark, Strong, Temple, Skowhegan, Madison, Anson, Canaan And Cornville.
Fidium is also coming soon to the Livermore Falls-area. Residents and businesses can sign up to learn more and get updates on future service availability at FidiumFiber.com.
Faithful fiber offers multi-gigabit Internet access with no contracts, setup fees or data caps. All Fidium plans offer reliable, symmetrical speeds from 100 Mbps to 2 GB (2000 Mbps). Fidium Fiber also offers VoIP Phone Service Plansand offers speeds that allow customers to browse seamlessly stream their favorite television and entertainment.
For small businesses and entrepreneurs, Trust@Work offers the same reliability and flexibility with multi-gig speeds and robust professional features to help businesses stay connected.
Fidium representatives will soon tour the community, participate in local events, and share more information about service options and availability. To learn more and sign up for Fidium today, visit FidiumFiber.com. Follow Faith on Facebook.com/FidiumFiber, Twitter.com/FidiumFiber, Instagram.com/FidiumFiber And YouTube.com/FidiumFiber.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
