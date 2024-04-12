Entertainment
Why is Hollywood so obsessed with commodifying female pain?
She screams at the photographers, tears streaming down her face as her black eyeliner continues to smudge. Her petite figure fights against the police as she cries uncontrollably, a disheveled beehive leaning to the side as she loses a shoe amid the chaos. No, this is not a devastating paparazzi photo, a relic of a doomed period fueled by the tabloids of the 2000s, but rather a freshly filmed scene in the Amy Winehouse biopic, Back to black, which is arriving today in cinemas.
The controversial film, directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, has been at the center of controversy since its creation, with fans and viewers criticizing its portrayal of the late singer, questioning the need to make her devastating story headline again newspapers. But unfortunately, that's not the only story told. With a growing trend toward female biopics, why is Hollywood so obsessed with the commodification of female pain and suffering?
Since the announcement of Back to black, fans have raised questions about the intentions behind Amy's story on the big screen. Her talent is undeniable, but so are her struggles, with the singer battling bulimia, drug and alcohol addiction, and self-harm. Yes, we see Amy's journey as a musician in the film, but we also watch her fateful relationship with Blake Fielder-Civil and her struggles unfold in depth.
Back to black is just one of many recent biopics that tell the painful and tragic stories of famous women. From Priscilla (2023) And Blonde (2022) has Spencer (2021)which respectively retraces the lives of Priscilla Presley, Marilyn Monroe and Princess Diana, for Pam and Tommy (2022), the television series that chronicled Pamela Anderson's leaked sex tape. Yes, the one that threatened to ruin his career. The actress spoke out against the project at the time, admitting that learning about it caused a painful aftershock of trauma.”
While these films and shows garner millions of views, they also raise questions about the exploitative and often unnecessary nature of these narratives, with fictional elements often misinterpreting the true stories of their subjects. In Priscilla, viewers watch Rock and roll singer Elvis Presley's wife endures a painfully unbalanced relationship, while Pam and Tommy glamorized following the leak of the Pamelas tape, which catapulted the model into female villainy status, despite it (and the series itself) being released without her consent.
Then in Blond And Spencer, we see the now-deceased subjects portrayed as damaged, paranoid, and mentally ill, with little nuance or space for interpretation. Especially, Blond faced strong backlash because its source material was not based on Marilyn's own life, but on a work of biographical fiction. As journalist, Tasha Stewart pointed out, “In death, women are silent, just like Hollywood likes them. They can be treated as malleable and easily manipulated objects.
Model and activist Emily Ratajowski also summed this up well when she wrote Blonds release, saying: We like to fetishize female pain. Look at Amy Winehouse, look at Britney Spears, look at the way we're obsessed with [Princess] Diana's death, the way we obsess over dead girls and serial killers. Watch any CSI episode, and it's like this crazy fetishization of female pain and death.
With the amount of inspiring stories of women's success in the face of adversity, why can't we focus on these stories rather than recounting the struggles of people who have struggled or died? Take Hidden characters And Harriet, both of which honor the stories of Black women in the United States through themes of racism, slavery, and the fight for freedom against oppression. SO, On the basis of gender follows Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was the second woman to serve as an associate justice of the United States Supreme Court.
Additionally, upcoming projects like Joy on Netflix, which follows three British pioneers, including the oft-overlooked Jean Purdy, who invented IVF and changed the lives of millions. Why can't we focus on female joy and success rather than pain and suffering?
The intrigue in the lives of these famous women is understandable, especially considering what characters like Amy and Diana meant to so many of their fans. For Back to black director Sam Taylor-Johnson, the film was intended to honor Amy and her audience during the creation of the film. I felt the best thing I could do with this film was celebrate her and her music and stop victimizing her. I really felt like I was carrying the weight of it, she said. GQadding that critics would often take apart a picture without any idea of what the film would be like.
It's also important to note that many of the subjects of these biopics did suffer, in life and in death, which is why their stories are told in such a light. So while we shouldn't attempt to rewrite history, Amy, Marilyn, Pamela, Diana, and many more of these women deserve to receive voices and stories that celebrate them, rather than commodify them and their pain.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/entertainment/a60481079/hollywood-commodifying-female-pain-back-to-black/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Erdoan and Abbas discuss situation in Gaza
- Why is Hollywood so obsessed with commodifying female pain?
- Alabama Football Spring Game: News, Time, Players to Watch, Best Fights for 2024 A-Day Game from SEC Insiders
- HBO's Brandy Melville Doc Reveals the Dark Side of Fast Fashion
- Women in Technology: At the forefront of innovation – Key takeaways from Landbanking Group's Dr. Sonja Stuchtey
- News | Gannon International MBA Students Train Erie School District Students in Trust and Friendship Event
- See what Trump is posting on social media before his criminal trial begins
- PTI prepares for protest campaign against rigging
- US intelligence shows China increasing equipment sales to Russia to support Ukraine war effort, AP says
- Kamala Harris Blames Donald Trump for Arizona Abortion Ban
- To avoid losses, JDP asks Jokowi to issue presidential decree on resolving the conflict in Papua – Suara Papua
- France, India, Russia, UK, Israel issue travel warnings amid Iran-Iran tensions | dispute news