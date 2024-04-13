Let these books guide you through journaling and walking practices

Each month, the Columbia Public Library offers selections from its collection related to a best-seller or current topic. Library Associate Jonya Pace compiled this month's selections.

Two simple activities can help you in your personal quest for wellness: journaling and walking.

Journaling allows us to explore our thoughts and emotions while walking rejuvenates us physically and mentally. Together, they deliver transformative experiences and enhanced well-being.

Journaling serves as a tool for introspection and provides a space to untangle emotions, better understand yourself, and track personal growth. Whether through free writing or structured prompts, journaling helps us make sense of our experiences and navigate the complexities of life.

This can help set goals and solve problems, clarify priorities and develop action plans. Journaling allows us to turn our dreams into reality by tracking progress and envisioning our desired future.

During the six-week process Living the Way of the Artists (St. Martins Essentials, 2023), participants learn to trust in a higher power by writing daily for guidance. In previous works, author Julia Cameron taught us to start the day by writing three morning pages. In this book, readers learn to ask for advice and trust the answers they receive.

Writing prompts can help you get started or can help you get started Again when you don't know what to write. One of the many offerings of our libraries is the e-book. Little Buddhas' Journal of Inner Strength (Citadel Press, 2022) by Lori Deschene. The creative prompts and thoughtful exercises will strengthen you and give you mental and emotional stability, and can help you when life becomes overwhelming.

Walking complements journaling by providing physical and mental benefits. It strengthens muscles, improves cardiovascular health and improves overall fitness. Additionally, walking promotes mental well-being by reducing stress and improving mood. Rhythmic movement, combined with exposure to nature, calms the mind and enhances creativity. Walking provides an opportunity to clarify your thoughts and improve your concentration.

Walking with Glenn Berkenkamp (North Atlantic Books, 2020) discusses the health benefits of consciously living life in the way that is healthiest for our bodies, including what is dictated by our structure, past and present hurts, wounds, and emotional pain. Berkenkamp encourages us to practice self-compassion as we learn to perform the 35 steps outlined in the book.

In 52 Ways to Walk, (GP Putnam's Sons, 2022), author Annabel Streets features hikes, walks, escapades, and strolls, with each chapter offering information relating to the physiological effects our bodies experience. For example, Walk With a Picnic shares the benefits of muscle contraction we feel when carrying objects. Our ancestors regularly traveled miles carrying baskets of produce, buckets of water, young children, suitcases, we remember.

Antonia Malchik makes a compelling argument in her book that it is automobiles, not the Internet or television, that have destroyed our communities. A Life That Works (Da Capo Press, 2019). She encourages us to regain our health and freedom through walking, finding a correlation between walkable neighborhoods and better health.

Combining journaling with walking creates a harmonious synergy of physical and mental well-being. Keep a journal of your walks to capture your thoughts in the moment. Whether it's jotting down thoughts or taking in the surroundings, journaling while walking promotes self-discovery and creativity.

Many people travel and then rely on the notes they take to complete a book. Neil King Jr. left his home in Washington, D.C. on a pilgrimage through our nation's history. American Hike (Mariner Books, 2023) tells the story of the farms and towns he passed through, and King concludes that in the midst of extreme political divisions, (his experience) reveals the profound power of our common ground.

You can read Cheryl Strayeds Wild (Alfred A. Knopf, 2013) and join her on the 2,650-mile Pacific Crest Trail. Or maybe you'll travel with Pilgrim of Peace (Ocean Tree Books, 1991), an author who, beginning in 1953, traveled more than 25,000 miles on foot to promote peace and trust in the kindness of strangers to feed and house her. Or try walking alongside Katherine May on her 630-mile journey along the English coast to do vital inner work in The Electricity of Every Living Being (Melville House Publishing, 2021).

The Daniel Boone Regional Library has many resources to help you develop a better journey, whether physical or mental or a combination of both. We look forward to helping you during your next visit.