ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Belle in Argenta, Fat Ham in Fayetteville | The Arkansas Democratic Gazette

THEATER

“Beautiful” musical

The Argenta Contemporary Theater, 405 Main St., North Little Rock, stages "Magnificent: The Carole King Musical" (musical jukebox with book by Douglas McGrath), 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday and April 23 to 27 and 2 p.m. April 21. The show covers the early life and career of Carole King, featuring the songs she wrote, many with Gerry Goffin, as well as contemporary songs by Barry Mann, Cynthia Weil, Phil Spector and others: "I Feel the Earth Move", "So Far Away", "One kind of wonderful", "One Fine Day", "Take good care of my baby", "Would you like [Still] Love Me Tomorrow", "On Broadway", "The Locomotion", "You lost that feeling of love", "It's too late", "Natural Woman" and "Beautiful." Tickets are $35 for previews Wednesday through Thursday, and $45 for all other shows. Visit argentacontemporarytheatre.org.

“Big ham” in Fayetteville

TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville, stages “Big Ham” by James Ijames in his West Theater, opening Wednesday with shows at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday until May 12. The play, a revival of Shakespeare's “Hamlet,” won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. It is a co-production with the City Theater of Pittsburgh. Tickets cost between $43 and $68. Call (479) 777-7477 or visit theatre2.org/fat-ham.

MUSIC

“Time travel”

Four chamber ensembles from the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra perform a River Rhapsodies Chamber Music Concert7 p.m. Tuesday in the Great Hall of the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock.

For a program titled “Journey Through Time,” the orchestra’s Quapaw Quartet – Charlotte Crosmer and Lauren Pokorzynski, violins; Timothy MacDuff, viola; and Travis Scharer, cello – performs Libby Larsen’s “Quartet: She Wrote,” based on a passage from James Joyce’s “Ulysses.” Violinists Meredith Maddox Hicks and Katherine Williamson and pianist Jaeyeon Park play Moritz Moszkowski's Suite for Two Violins and Piano, Op.71. Carolyn Brown, flute, and Alisa Coffey, harp, play Lowell Liebermann's Sonata for Flute and Harp, Op.56. And Katherine Reynolds, viola, joins Julian Pranata, viola da gamba, and Daniel Gilbert, harpsichord, for the Sonata in C major for viola and basso continuo, op.2, no. 4, by William Flackton.

Tickets are $50 (price subject to change), $15 for students and/or military with valid ID. Call (501) 666-1761, ext. 1761.1, or visit arkansassymphony.org.

The Arkansas Symphony's Quapaw Quartet (left to right) Timothy MacDuff, viola; Charlotte Crosmer and Lauren Pokorzynski, violins; and Travis Scharer, cello, performs “Quartet: She Wrote” by Libby Larsen on Tuesday, April 16 at the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



Artosphere range

Artists and performers from around the world inspired by nature will be in Fayetteville May 2-23 for the Artosphere: Arkansas Arts and Nature Festival, featuring events and performances at venues across Northwest Arkansas, hosted by the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit artospherefestival.org.

Paid shows

Fayetteville Film Fest: Indie Film Artosphere, 8 p.m. May 11, Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. $15

Dover Quartet, 7 p.m. May 11, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 224 N. East Ave., Fayetteville. $15. 7 p.m. May 15, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. $29

Artosphere Festival Orchestra, Corrado Rovaris, conductor. “American Soundscapes,” 7 p.m., May 14, Walton Arts Center. $10. Verdi's Requiem, 8 p.m. May 18, Walton Arts Center. $15 to $5 “Mozart at the Museum”, 7 p.m., May 22, Ponts de Cristal. $54

“Weed A Forest in the City” by Compagnia TPO, 6:30 p.m., May 14 and 15, Walton Arts Center. $10

360 ALLSTARS, 7 p.m. May 21, Walton Arts Center. $10.

Some free events and performances

Trout Fishing in America, 6:30 p.m. May 7, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville. By free ticket.

Trail Mix, 5 to 7 p.m., May 10, The Lower Ramble, 255 S West Ave., and Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W Mountain St.

Jazz on the Mountain with Backbeat Jazz, 6 p.m. May 23, Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville. By free ticket.

Certain events and performances sponsored by partners/Artosphere

Railyard Live presents The Cate Brothers & The Nace Brothers, May 3 at 7 p.m., Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St., Rogers. Tickets: free – $30; railyardlive.com

Railyard Live – Private People presents The Party With Group of the 4 & Emmanuel Courts with Little Yei and DJ Alfaro, 7 p.m. May 4, Butterfield Stage, Rogers. Tickets: free – $30; railyardlive.com

Bruce Cockburn, 7:30 p.m., May 6, Victory Theater, 116 S. Second St., Rogers. Tickets: $29.50 to $59.50; thevictorytheater.com

Mountain Street Scene: Aaron Smith with Still on the Hill and Friends, 2 p.m. May 12, Fayetteville Public Library. Free

Strawberry Festival, noon to 6 p.m. May 19, Downtown Fayetteville Square. Free.

ART

Student of art and poetry

National Park College, 101 College Drive, Hot Springs, holds its annual conference Student art and poetry exhibition, more than 100 pieces including drawings, paintings, digital works, photographs, ceramics, films and poetry, Monday through Thursday in the college's Student Commons Conference Center. A poetry reception honoring the winners of the poetry contest will be held at noon Wednesday. NPC singers will perform and hors d'oeuvres will be served. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission to the exhibition and poetry receptions is free.

The NPC Foundation will host “A night of art” 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Student Commons. NPC Hospitality students will serve creative hors d'oeuvres; a variety of craft mocktails will be available at Spa City restaurants. Jacob Flores will provide the entertainment. Tickets are $50; visit np.edu/ArtNight.

“Expressions” show

Birch Tree Communities, a Benton-based nonprofit behavioral health program providing therapeutic community services to adults living with serious and persistent mental illness, holds its 18th Annual Expressions Art Exhibition, works of art created by its members, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Hall, 721 W. Ninth St., Little Rock. Admission is $20. Call (501) 315-3344 or visit Birchtree.org or littlerockhall.com.

MOVIE

The story of the escapees

The MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, 503 E. Ninth St., Little Rock, is projecting the documentary “4-4-43”, the story of the April 4, 1943 escape of 10 American prisoners of war and two Filipino prisoners from a supposedly escape-proof Japanese prison in the Philippines with a secret that would shock the world, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. . Producer/writer John D. Lukacs tells the story through the eyes of Lt. Col. William Edwin Dyess, who spent nearly a year in the Davao Penal Colony before his escape. Admission, popcorn and soft drinks are free. Call (501) 376-4602.

Lt. Col. William Edwin Dyess, one of ten American prisoners of war who escaped from a Japanese prison in the Philippines, is the focus of a documentary titled “4-4-43,” screening Tuesday at the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military. History in Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/US Air Force)



ETC.

Brooks-Baxter session

The Old State House Museum, Arkansas State Archives, and Arkansas Historical Museum feature “Anarchy in Arkansas: The Brooks-Baxter War at 150 years old”, a look at the spring 1874 conflict between rival factions of the Arkansas Republican Party over the fraudulent results of the 1872 gubernatorial election that erupted into spasms of gun violence, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Old State House, 300 W. Markham St., Little Rock.

The session includes presentations from Arkansas historians, interspersed with readings from contemporary newspaper articles and correspondence. (Holding this program at the Old State House is particularly appropriate, since much of the conflict took place in or near that building, according to a press release.)

The cost is $10 per person and includes a packed lunch. Registration is required; visit arkansasstatehousesociety-971033.square.site. For more information, call (501) 324-8641 or email [email protected].

TICKETS

“Nutcracker” visit

THE “The Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet” the touring production returns to Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. on Broadway, for a 5 p.m. performance on Dec. 31. Tickets – between $31 and $180 – are on sale now. Call (800) 320-1733 or visit nutcracker.com.