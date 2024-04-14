RTE Archives | Entertainment | Phoenix Stunt Group





Stunt performers demonstrate the careful planning and execution required to create a fight scene. Peter Vollebrecht and Pat Condron are members of the recently formed Phoenix Stunt Group, looking to break into professional television and film work. All of them are proficient in martial arts and stunt choreography. Ahead of their appearance on The Late Late Show, presenter Gay Byrne has some words of warning for any young people who might be watching: It can be dangerous if you try it, so I wouldn't try it if I were you. Peter Vollebrecht and Pat Condron demonstrate techniques used in choreographed fighting, including punching, body slamming and kicking. Even presenter Gay Byrne gets in on the action. This is how the fight scenes happen. This episode of The Late Late Show aired on April 14, 1984. The presenter is Gay Byrne. “The Late Late Show” was intended as summer entertainment, but it was such a hit with audiences that it became part of the regular schedule. The idea for the program came from the show's producer, Tom McGrath, who wanted to present an Irish version of the American talk show “The Tonight Show”. Gay Byrne was to be the presenter of the show and would remain so for the next thirty-seven years. Tom McGrath's original idea was that the show would be informal and feel like people were coming to chat. 'The Late Late Show' has become an important forum for the broadcast and debate of many issues relating to a changing Irish society. The first broadcast of “The Late Late Show” was broadcast at 11:20 p.m. on July 6, 1962. At the time, it was unusual to have a live talk and entertainment show this late in the day. On this first broadcast, the guests were Count Cyril McCormack, Ken Gray, George Desmond Hodnett and Harry Thuillier. McGrath would pioneer many other successful variety shows on Irish television. Pat Kenny replaced Gay Byrne as presenter in 1999 and remained in the role for 10 years. Ryan Tubridy presented the show from 2009 to 2023. The program is still running today and is presented by Patrick Kielty. MORE ARCHIVES DAILY

