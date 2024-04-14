Fashion designer Divya Aggarwal names Bollywood actresses for whom she would like to design wedding trousseaus | Hindi Cinema News





It's been more than six years since the fashion designer Divya Aggarwal is part of the fashion industry. And she has more than a year and a half at the helm of her own label. Known for her unconventional designs, Divya believes that people should not shy away from trying new designers. The new Divyas line is aimed at bridesmaids' wear and is a combination of traditional and modern designs.

Impressed by the Bollywood wedding scenes where the actresses vouch for atypical colors for bridal clothing , she also believes it's time people were more open to trying new designers. She shares her views saying, “I really appreciate the trend where celebrity brides have opted for a muted pink for their wedding trousseaus. This is something very atypical. Because in India, bridal wear has always been traditionally interpreted in the color red. Now everyone is opting for pinks and pastels, like Parineeti Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh and Kiara Advani .

She continues: “Like this welcome change, another change I would like to see is that they should be more open to trying new creators. Yes, a few designers have made a name for themselves in the fashion industry. Today, many designers are inspired by the new creators who are emerging. I feel like a lot of people should value craftsmanship more than a name (label).

Ask Divya, who has worked closely with Bollywood celebrities, to name the actress for whom she would like to design their wedding outfits and she gives the names like a pro. She shares: “When it comes to the wedding trousseau, I would like to design Janhvi Kapoor s. She has a vibrant personality. It has a very particular taste. She doesn't want to stand out, but at the same time she wants to be the center of attention. So it will be interesting to design something for her. For Mehendi, I would have loved to design an outfit for Kiara Advani. I think she's someone who prioritizes comfort over OTT with her outfit. For her, I might pair a draped skirt with a draped blouse which gives the modern style of a lehenga but at the same time provides comfort to move around.

Talking about the sangeet outfit, Divya ends by saying: A sangeet party is where you can wear a glam saree or a glam lehenga and look sexy. I could imagine doing it for Deepika Padukone . She is tall and gorgeous and can easily carry off a heavily draped saree.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/news/fashion-designer-divya-aggarwal-names-bollywood-actresses-she-would-like-to-design-wedding-trousseaus-for/articleshow/109286517.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos