Actor drives a boat with his feet while singing





What there is to know: Tickets start at $35, plus a $5 service fee. Buy tickets here.

Presenting 90 minutes of musical, pop and classical theater performances, as well as captivating dance routines.

A wide range of songs and medleys, covering diverse artists and genres, from J-Lo and Tina Turner to Mamma Mia. On Wednesday, we met the actors featured at Lynn University's 12th Annual Celebration of the Arts.

They got up early to train with us in Today On 5's 'Shining A Light' segment and showed off an impressive range of costumes, props and sets. One of the pieces was a motorboat that appeared to drive itself, but it didn't! Actor and BFA drama student “Marley” plays Rapunzel. And while she sings, she and her lover are in a boat that glides across the stage. The actor sings and controls the direction of the boat with his feet. There are two pedals and she presses both at the same time to move forward and only one to turn in the direction she wants. An impressive feat of coordination while singing and playing at the same time. By the way, in my mother-in-law's real car, she pushes both pedals at the same time all the time… It drives me CRAZY! #carsick UGGGGG!!! Watch how I drive the boat for the first time (listen to Elvis, my photography partner, providing sound effects at the end): The school is hosting two performances next Thursday and Friday, April 25 and 26. The cool thing is that each song is about three minutes long and there is no intermission. Short, sweet, precise. Get it over with! What do you want me to shed light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wptv.com/shining-a-light/actor-drives-boat-with-feet-while-singing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos