Roberto Cavalli: In Roberto Cavalli's major phase in Bollywood





With the recent passing of legendary Italian designer Roberto Cavalli, who became famous for his animal prints and glamorous, sexy silhouettes, we look back at his tryst with the country and Bollywood's love of his ensembles. From Preity Zinta to Kareena Kapoor, Cavalli was Bollywood's favorite designer in this decade. Nowhere would a red carpet be complete without one of Cavalli's creations being photographed on an A-list actor. Roberto Cavalli was one of the first Italian designers to launch his store in India and open the brand's offerings to the Indian market. The designer has always been curious. During a 2013 trip to launch his first store in New Delhi, Cavalli spent time exploring the capital's street markets, trying out the traditional textiles and fabrics on sale. Cavalli buying Indian fabrics in New Delhi, 2012 Facebook/@robertocavalli His connection to India also led to a unique collaboration with Vogue India, when, in 2013, the designer made a dress from bandhani textiles from Rajasthan, for Project Renaissance, an editorial initiative with the team at Vogue aimed at cultivating a dialogue between international designers and Indian textiles. . The Vogue India Renaissance Project The designer received a bandhani textile from Rajasthan and created a dress that incorporated its bold and sensual silhouette, inspired by the liberating essence of the sari. This was part of Vogue India's Renaissance Project, an exchange aimed at starting a dialogue between international designers and traditional Indian textiles. It was an exciting challenge to build the design, blending the sensuality and Cavalli style with the elements of a traditional sari. Roberto Cavalli While Cavalli's designs were frequently spotted on Bollywood actors, we've rounded up some of the best outfits that immortalize the designers' connections to India and its glamorous women. The Vogue Connect: On the very first cover of Vogue India, actor Preity Zinta wore a Roberto Cavalli dress. Bipasha Basu and Priyanka Chopra will also be seen later on the red carpets in the designer's creations. The style icon wore outfits from the Roberto Cavallis Resort 2010 collection for her first Vogue India cover. From zebra stripes to floral prints, the designers' vision was in full swing for the magazine's January 2010 edition. The Kay Beauty founder wore a Roberto Cavalli dress for the June 2016 issue of Vogue India. Cavalli has always maintained that his inspiration is nature and he has attempted to recreate this through his collections. Her signature was sultry, sultry dresses that came to define the aesthetic of the 2000s and decades beyond. Kareena Kapoor Kareena Kapoor in Cavalli Ferdaus Shamim Kapoor was the face of Cavalli's sexy, bold image in India in the 2000s, from bodycon dresses to sultry, sultry gowns, the Crew actor was almost always spotted in her designs. Aishwarya Rai Aishwarya Rai attends the premiere of 'Two Days, One Night' at the 67th Cannes Film Festival. Georges Pimentel Cavalli's golden moment came when actor Aishwarya Rai chose to wear his creation to walk the red carpet at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival. Priyanka Chopra Wearing an iconic Cavalli look by Law Roach, Priyanka Chopra exuded bold glamor as she paired her snakeskin print dress with a matching trench coat for a 2021 film premiere. Critical I say For the 2017 IIFA Awards, the wolf the actor chose a Champagne Cavalli dress in colorful tulle with gold embroidery and plunging neckline. Alia Bhatt Bhatt chose to wear Cavalli for the Vogue India Woman of the Year awards in 2018. The dress with its plunging neckline and shimmering embroidery was the highlight of that evening's red carpet. Anushka Sharma This Cavalli dress with gold details worn by Anushka Sharma landed her on Vogue India's best dressed list in 2012. Shilpa Shetty NEW DELHI, INDIA – MAY 1: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty at the 7th GeoSpa Asia Spa India Awards 2013 on May 1, 2014 in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Raajessh Kashyap/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)Times Hindustan/Getty Images Shilpa Shetty wore this turquoise green number by Roberto Cavalli to an awards show in 2013.

