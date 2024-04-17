Entertainment
Bluebird Music Festival brings a symphony of sounds to Boulder’s largest “living room” – Boulder Daily Camera
One of the lessons the pandemic has instilled in many of us is the appreciation of a good night's sleep at home.
Even today, several years after shelter-in-place restrictions were lifted, many agree there's nothing like cuddling up, grabbing your favorite snack, and enjoying some fun top-notch from the comfort of your own sofa.
Although the Bluebird Music Festival doesn't technically take place in your living room, it's as close as you can get: you can sit the whole time; the seats are soft and plush; entertainment is just around the corner; and the acoustics are so fantastic that it feels like the performance is enveloping you in Dolby 5.1 surround sound.
This is exactly how Travis Albright envisioned the festival when he decided to create the event in 2018. Albright, organizer and founder of Bluebird, envisioned a weekend of music bringing together top-tier talent in an intimate setting and personal.
The term “festival” usually implies dozens of bands playing outdoors in a cramped, sweaty field. There are many that I have loved throughout my life. However, we want our version of the festival to feel like spending time in the world's greatest living room, listening to live music with your friends. That's the goal, Albright said.
So, if you haven't already, grab your tickets, grab a comfy seat, and get comfy this weekend, the Bluebird Music Festival returns, bringing two days of musical magnificence to Macky Auditorium.
Since its inception 6 years ago, Bluebird has managed to attract some of the world's best musicians to Boulder, welcoming everyone from Grammy Award-winning singer Ben Harper to Decemberists frontman Colin Meloy. As in previous years, the programming for the 2024 weekend promises to be just as exceptional.
The festival kicks off with a free concert at Rosetta Hall on Friday at 6 p.m., featuring The Cody Sisters, a Colorado-based trio specializing in heartwarming traditional American acoustic tunes.
Headliner Gregory Alan Isakov, the Boulder-based singer-songwriter, is an honored addition to this year's program. Isakov is half poet, half troubadour, whose music can best be described as the audible light of the stars.
When Isakov isn't collecting Grammy nominations from the Recording Academy, he can be found sharing the stage with artists like Fiona Apple and recording albums with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra. His latest album, Appaloosa Bones, a sweeping, panoramic collection of delicate folk songs infused with Isakov's signature gently earnest lyricism, has dazzled fans and critics alike.
These days, it would be difficult to see Isakov perform in a venue of fewer than 5,000 people, and Albright says the Bluebird Music Festival is lucky to have him as a headliner.
It's so rare that he plays a show in his hometown, especially now that he's sold out two nights at Red Rocks in less than a week, Albright said of Isakov.
Although the artists who have played the Bluebird Music Festival over the years have varied genres, from folk to blues, one thing that remains a constant is the palpable soul found in the lineups.
Music lover Albright, who launched the Bluebird Music Festival in 2018, makes sure to offer a selection that never fails to move the audience.
In past years, the festival has featured musicians of varying genres, from American western and rock to bubblegum bluegrass and folk. Some artists played stripped-down acoustic sets, while others brought their full bands and amplifiers. This year the festival will be rounded out by performances from Wilcos Jeff Tweedy, soul warbler Joy Oladokun, raw roots singer Langhorne Slim, Canadian multi-instrumentalist Andy Shauf, indie band Bendigo Fletcher, sweet songbird Sunny War and the Texan rock duo Briscoe.
For Albright, the festival's talent selection comes down to careful curatorial science.
When selecting the lineup, I always look at two things…not only which artists would fit together musically, but also make it feel like a family reunion backstage and on stage. This lineup fits together so well, he said.
Tickets for the Sunday performances only, as well as the festival's acclaimed Strings and Stories event, are sold out. However, full weekend tickets are still available, as well as Saturday only tickets. Proceeds from Bluebird Music Fest benefit the Future Arts Foundation, a nonprofit organization that fosters arts and music among area youth.
For more information about the festival or to purchase tickets, visit bluebirdmusicfestival.org.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailycamera.com/2024/04/17/the-bluebird-music-festival-brings-a-symphony-of-sounds-to-boulders-biggest-living-room/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bluebird Music Festival brings a symphony of sounds to Boulder’s largest “living room” – Boulder Daily Camera
- FSU football without QBs Brock Glenn, Luke Kromenhoek for spring game
- Best Birkenstock deals April 2024
- The US and China lead the world in AI innovation, but the UK punches above its weight.Here's how to do it
- Earthquake hazard model update shows threat to US communities
- Donald Trump may have gotten involved in a lawsuit
- Hamas leader Haniyeh to visit Turkey this weekend: Erdogan
- Tallest U.S. dam in two decades nears completion in northern Colorado
- K-9 Dax's career was worthy of Hollywood
- Could the Copenhagen Stock Exchange fire have been avoided?
- Nine Google employees arrested during sit-in protest over Project Nimbus
- Cat rescued from Dubai floods clinging to car door