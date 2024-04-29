Minister of Religion Asks for Hajj 2024 to be Best Under President Jokowi's Leadership





The Minister of Religions chaired a meeting to prepare for the Hajj pilgrimage in 1445H/2024M

Jakarta (Kemenag) — Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas asked the ranks of the General Directorate of Hajj and Umrah (PHU) of the Ministry of Religion to best prepare for Hajj 1445 A/2024 AD. According to Gus Men, his nickname, the implementation of this year's Hajj must be better than the previous year according to the directives of President Joko Widodo. “President Joko Widodo's leadership in organizing this year's Hajj must be better than the previous year. The PHU General Directorate must organize this year's Hajj pilgrimage well without significant obstacles,” said Gus Men, while presiding over the Hajj preparation meeting of 1445 AH/2024 AD. at the official residence in Widya Chandra Complex, Jakarta, Sunday (28/4/2024). “This year's Hajj must be the best under the leadership of President Joko Widodo. I don't want any more obstacles. If there are obstacles, ease them immediately from now on,” he continued . The 1445 AH/2024 AD Hajj preparation meeting was attended by PHU Director General Hilman Latief and his staff, Inspector General of the Ministry of Religion Faisal, Secretary General of the Ministry of Religion Muhammad Ali Ramdhani, the special staff, expert staff and Cabinet of experts of the Minister of Religion. On this occasion, PHU Director General Hilman Latief took stock of the preparations for holding the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage, both nationally and in Saudi Arabia, from accommodation, transportation to consumption of the congregation. Apart from updates on preparations for Hajj 2024, the meeting also discussed preparations for the visit of Minister of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia, Tawfiq F Rabiah, to Indonesia. The Saudi delegation will visit Indonesia from April 29 to May 2, 2024. During his visit, Minister of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia will meet Vice President KH Maruf Amin, have a special meeting with Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, visit the MUI, as well as a workshop on the health rules for the Hajj of 1445H. Season.

