Sydney Sweeneys acting coach speaks out after comments from Hollywood producer Carol Baum





Sydney Sweeney's acting coach Scott Sedita says the 'Euphoria' star is a “serious actress” after being criticized by producer Carol Baum. “Sydney is beautiful because she has an inner depth, an intellect, compassion, style and facial features – eyes, smile, cheekbones – that the camera angles capture,” Sedita told TMZ. “The camera loves her 'look'…The audience loves her because she's approachable and approachable.” “She’s been through the ups and downs of this business,” he continued. “So you have to be a pretty serious actress if you want to experience all that.” When she receives feedback or criticism, she processes it, uses her acting technique and makes adjustments. Sedita's supportive comments come after Baum, 81, said the “White Lotus” alum “can't act.” Sydney Sweeney on “Euphoria” Photography by Eddy Chen/HBO “She's not pretty, she can't act,” Baum reportedly said after a screening of David Cronenberg's 1988 film, “Dead Ringers,” at the Jacob Burns Center in Pleasantville, New York, last week. I don't understand Sydney Sweeney. Baum's assessment of the 26-year-old's acting abilities came after watching Sweeney and Glen Powell in their steamy film “Anyone but You.” I wanted to know who she is and why everyone is talking about her, Baum reportedly told the audience before calling the film “unwatchable.” Scott Sedita, interim coach of Sydney Sweeney seditastudios/Instagram “I said to my class: Explain this girl to me. She's not pretty, she doesn't know how to play. Why is she so hot,'” the USC professor continued. No one had an answer. Despite the unflattering remarks, Baum admitted that she would still work with Sweeney on a project. Several fans of the Immaculate star chastised Baum for his remarks. “Hollywood producer Carol BAUM, who looks like this, criticizes Sydney Sweeney, saying she is not pretty, a person published on social networks. Carole Baum Carol Baum/Instagram God give me the confidence of the great Hollywood producer Carol Baum who said this about Sydney Sweeney, a second personadded. Sweeney's representatives later told the Post that it was “shameful” for Baum to say things like that. How sad that a woman in a position to share her expertise and experience would instead choose to attack another woman, a spokesperson for the two-time Emmy nominee told The Post. If this is what she has learned over her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that is shameful. Unfairly denigrating a fellow producer says a lot about Ms. Baum's character. Baum reportedly regretted making those comments. She wishes she had never made her original comments,a source told TMZand shitting on an actor like that in public is usually not his style.

