Salman Khan dismissal incident: family and Bollywood react





Salman Khan resumed his usual schedule under the protection of Mumbai Police Ssurah Khan, the wife of Arbaaz Khan and many other Bollywood celebrities, was spotted outside Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment in Mumbai days after a shooting incident. In the wake of the alarming shooting incident outside Salman Khan's apartment in Bandar, many Bollywood peers from the industry have expressed their concern by sending messages or visiting his apartment to show their support for the iconic actor . Sshura, who got married to Salman's brother Arbaaz in December 2023, also arrived at the actor's residence today, April 18. Sshura and her makeup artist were seen getting out of her car and rushing towards the building where Salman lives with his parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan. Several celebrities condemned the shooting incident, calling it scary and horrible. Actress Bharti Singh extended her best wishes for Salman's safety. In a video shared by Viral भायानी, she said, Bhai has many blessings; Bhai will be safe, I want him to be safe always. Reacting to the news, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta slammed the act and called it cowardly. Shooting at a building at 5 a.m. shows cowardice, he said. Pooja Bhatt expressed shock and called for increased surveillance in the Bandra region. The actress wrote: “Horrible and reprehensible. If this can happen with a police van parked outside the Khan residence for protection, then it is fair to say that security is an illusion. There certainly needs to be stricter monitoring at Bandra. Thefts were common at one time ago and now a scary shootout. After the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met Salman Khan at his residence, assuring him that the actor and his family would be protected even as the Mumbai Police continued their investigation. Meanwhile, Salman Khan has resumed his usual schedule under the protection of the Mumbai Police.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jang.com.pk/en/10393-family-and-bollywood-celebrities-reacts-to-gunfire-incident-at-salman-khans-residence-news The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos