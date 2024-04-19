West Hollywood nightclub bouncer arrested after violent altercation





A bouncer at a popular West Hollywood nightclub was arrested nearly two weeks after allegedly punching a person in the face who was trying to enter the bar so violently that she suffered severe head trauma. The incident, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, occurred on April 5 around 10:40 p.m. at Heart Weho, a nightclub in the 8900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard. Although the LASD has released very few details about the case, a department Press release says club security guard refused entry to victim, identified by family and friends as Alberto Vasquez, 53, because he did not have identification . The suspect and victim engaged in a verbal and physical altercation, during which the suspect punched the victim once in the face, authorities said in the release. Vasquez, a renowned hairstylist who counts celebrities among his clients, was found unconscious near a parking lot in a West Hollywood neighborhood known for its nightlife. The 53-year-old suffered severe head trauma which required surgery to remove part of his fractured skull. Vasquez's family members believe the incident was the result of gay bashing. However, authorities are saying very little at this time about the details of the investigation. So we're not going into the exact details of the incident, LASD Capt. William Moulder told KTLA's Chris Wolfe. We are letting the media and the public know that there was a physical and verbal altercation that resulted in the situation we are in today. Gloria Jimenez, the victim's sister, told KTLA she was at least happy the story was made public. We are delighted that the good news is now available that he was in fact assaulted by a security guard, she said. We still have a lot of questions. Singer, dancer and former *NSYNC superstar Lance Bass was one of the original partners of Heart Weho, which was once billed as the largest gay nightclub in the United States. Bass is no longer associated with the nightclub, but released a statement on the recent violence that said in part: When I first joined Heart, my mission was clear; creating a place where people can find safety, have a good time and truly be themselves. It is incredibly distressing to realize that there are individuals who act without restraint or adherence to an ethical compass, thereby posing potential threats to others. The club's security guard was arrested for assault causing serious bodily injury. Captain Moulder told KTLA an arrest like this is rare. In the evening, we have a police entertainment team, a sergeant and five deputies, he explained. They liaise with the various security and management departments of the various clubs, bars, restaurants and in our interactions with each of them, they always do an outstanding job. As for Vasquez, who remains in the hospital, family members say his condition is improving and he has started talking. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Lombera of the LASD's West Hollywood Station at 310-358-4028. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-222-8477 or leave tips online at Los Angeles Crime Stoppers.



