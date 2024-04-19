St. Agnes students will perform “Newsies JR.” this weekend | Arts and entertainment





TOWANDA St. Agnes School students will stage Disneys Newsies JR. at the Keystone Theater in Towanda this weekend, with performances Friday and Saturday, April 19 and 20. The show will begin at 7 p.m. both days. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The 60-minute show, directed by Jessica Bundle, will bring together more than 60 students from kindergarten to sixth grade. The musical is based on the 1992 Disney film Newsies, as well as the 2012 Broadway production of the same name, but is modified for school-age performers. Auditions began in December and the actors have been practicing their roles ever since. Bundle explained that students in kindergarten through third grade will automatically get a role if they want to participate, but students in grades four through six must audition. However, everyone who auditions is also guaranteed a role. Disney's Newsies JR. tells the story of Jack Kelly, a newspaper salesman who leads a group of young journalists in 1899 Manhattan. When publishers raise prices at the expense of newspapers, Jack organizes a strike including workers across the city. This is only the second year St. Agnes has returned to performing spring musicals since the school took a four-year hiatus from performing. Bundle noted that student shyness and apprehension are recurring obstacles year after year. Just getting them to sing in front of each other is still a struggle, Bundle said, but they are becoming more confident, more accustomed to it. The show features award-winning music by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman, including songs like Carrying the Banner, Seize the Day and King of New York. Bundle noted that Newsies' music is a favorite of his and students'. The songs are all really good, Bundle said. I don't even think kids have a favorite song. They love them all. She noted that the show's team was testing the sound system before a dress rehearsal on Thursday and the students began singing along to the music. That's what I love, Bundle said, when they come in and they're enthusiastic and excited. Tickets will be available at the door both nights, with reduced rates for children and seniors. For more information or to reserve tickets in advance, call (570) 265-6803. I would love for the community to come out and support the kids, Bundle said. They worked so hard and I think it’s worth seeing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailyreview.com/arts_and_entertainment/st-agnes-students-to-perform-newsies-jr-this-weekend/article_aaff2d34-22aa-52df-b9fb-f9f550c9ca4b.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos