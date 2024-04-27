Google announces $2 billion investment in Fort Wayne data center | Jobs





Google on Friday officially set a $2 billion investment plan for its Fort Wayne data center.

The first phase of the Fort Waynes data center is estimated to cost $850 million, the developer's attorney, Thomas Trent, told local officials in January. Trent also estimated that the total investment could be $4 billion by the time the project is completed.

Google officials hosted an announcement Friday at the data center's future location on Adams Center Road. Participants included Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, U.S. Sen. Todd Young, Mayor Sharon Tucker, and other officials.

The tech giant also announced a skilled trades career development program with Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and a partnership with Indiana-Michigan Power to add clean energy to the local power grid.

Google first announced in January that it planned to build a data center on the city's far east side. The project was first proposed last fall under the name “Project Zodiac.”

The long-range plan includes 12 buildings on 892 acres adjacent to Adams Center, Tillman Road and the rail corridor near New Haven.

Friday's announcement came a day after Amazon said it would invest $11 billion to build a data center in northwest Indiana. The Associated Press reported Thursday that the New Carlisle facility will create at least 1,000 new jobs.

Google officials said the move is expected to create 200 local jobs.

Allen County commissioners approved Google's local plan zoning changes in December. About two weeks later, the Fort Wayne City Council approved a tax abatement for the project that would save Google 50% in property taxes, about $55 million over 10 years.

Holcomb said Friday that Indiana is fostering the economy of the future.

In 10, 20 or 50 years, future generations will look back on this day as one of the wisest decisions in innovation, Holcomb said. Long known as America's crossroads, it is increasingly known as an oasis of data that will power the future of the planet.

Utaukwa Allen, global head of economic development for Google Data Centers, said the company is celebrating the rollout of technology infrastructure that supports the region's digital economy and supports communities.

Allen said the data center will also be responsible for supporting Google's artificial intelligence innovations and expanding its cloud business.

The people behind the data centers are helping power communities like this around the world, she added.

Joe Kava, vice president of global data centers at Google, thanked the Fort Wayne community for its continued support of data center projects.

He glossed over the failure of efforts by some residents to oppose the plan, repeatedly raising concerns about noise, water usage and other factors at public meetings.

Cava said the tech giant's footprint is expanding in the Great Lakes region, with future data centers built in Fort Wayne.

“I'm so excited to join your community,” Kaba said. This is not something you can do once and be done. This will be a long-term process.

Google is committed to being a good neighbor, which is why the company is partnering with Indiana-Michigan Power to bring new clean energy to the local power grid, Cava added. He said the partnership will help maintain affordable and reliable service for I&M customers.

The initiative supports Google's goal of running all of its data centers and campuses entirely on carbon-free energy by 2030, according to a Friday news release.

The technology company will also partner with Ivy Tech to bring its skilled trades and readiness programs to the region, Kaba announced. The program will focus on placing underrepresented communities in skilled trades such as electricians, carpenters, and plumbers.

Some of our program participants may have never considered opportunities in the skilled trades or data centers, but that changes for students here in Fort Wayne and across Indiana. “I hope so,” Kaba said.

Tucker announced Friday that Google is investing $250,000 in local community and programming efforts. This investment will benefit the Fort Wayne Early Learning Center, which serves East Allen County and Fort Wayne community schools.

It will also benefit the Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network, the city's only regional emergency housing shelter for families in need.

Tucker, who has been mayor for less than a week, said the data center will directly impact the city's southeast district, which she previously represented on the City Council.

I supported this because I know what it can do for this district, she said. But now, as Mayor Tucker, I'm very excited because I know what it will mean for our city as a whole.

Devan Filchak of The Journal Gazette contributed to this article.

