Actor Nick Zano Sells His Secluded SoCal Retreat for $3.25 Million





After almost six years of ownership, which included a few brief stints on the rental market, Nick Zano decided to part ways with her home nestled deep in the unincorporated wilderness of Monte Nido, between Malibu and Calabasas. The veteran actor is probably best known for his role as Vince on the sitcom What I like about youis asking just under $3.3 million for the isolated spreadwhich he and longtime partner Leah Renee originally acquired for nearly $1.6 million in the summer of 2018. Resting beyond a secluded dead-end street and double wooden gates, the private residence is sequestered amid park-like grounds dotted with mature oak trees and a seasonal creek. Built in the early 1960s and extensively renovated in the years since, the rustic ranch-style home is painted off-white with green trim and features three bedrooms and an equal number of bathrooms in just over 2 200 square feet of detached house. level living space replete with polished concrete floors, vaulted ceilings, casement windows and designer finishes throughout. Learn more about the Robb Report A raised fireplace provides the focal point of the spacious living room. A small covered porch leads to the front door, which opens to open-concept interiors highlighted by a living room accented with a white brick fireplace that extends to the ceiling, as well as a row French doors opening onto a terrace. An adjacent dining room adjoins the skylight-topped kitchen, which is outfitted with teak cabinets that would have been salvaged from a mid-century modern study house, marble countertops, a farmhouse sink and from a vintage Tecnogas range. The entry hall's barn-style doors open to reveal a comfortable living room, while the master suite features walk-in closets and a bathroom highlighted by an eye-catching clawfoot tub. Outside, the wooded grounds extend to nearly three-quarters of an acre and are home to several spots ideally suited for lounging and al fresco dining, as well as a detached garage converted into a gym. A detached garage on the property has been transformed into a fitness area. Originally from New Jersey, the 46-year-old former MTV host first became popular as Vince on The WBs. What I like about you alongside Amanda Bynes and Jennie Garth in the 2000s. Zano later played lovable historian-turned-superhero Nate Heywood (Steel) in Legends of tomorrowand more recently, Chad McKnight on Obliterated; and he also appeared in Happy endings, Two broke girlsAnd The final destination. The listing is held by Tracy Lynn Testin of Sothebys International Realty Realty Malibu Brokerage and Carrie Kasper of Pinnacle Estate Properties. Click on here for more photos of Nick Zanos Calabasas home. Nick Zano House in Calabasas Best of Robb Report Register for Robb Report Bulletin. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, TwitterAnd Instagram. Click here to read the full article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/actor-nick-zano-selling-secluded-223000066.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos