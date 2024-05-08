Fashion
Donna Summer's disco style on display at the MFA
An exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts, entitled Get dressed, explores how jewelry and fashion can be powerful vehicles for self-expression. As visitors admire the dozens of historic pieces on display, they'll discover some sparkling clothing worn by the Boston-born queen of disco.
The exhibit gallery is filled with lanky, glamorously decorated mannequins, but MFA curator Theo Tyson was particularly happy to introduce one who wore a shimmering beige dress adorned with red sequins.
It's one of my absolute favorites even though I know you're not supposed to have favorites on a show like this, Tyson said. But it comes from Donna Summer's collection. It's a pre-fall 2010 Valentino, and what's really special is that she wore it to a performance of Art on ice in Switzerland in 2011.
Art on Ice is an annual star-studded figure skating gala. While researching the history of the dress, Tyson found images and a photo from the event that helped confirm this key part of her story.
As for the design of the dress, it is tea length and its trapeze shape is fitted at the waist. A mass of crimson sequins covers the bodice, then falls in drifts – almost like snowflakes – down the tulle skirt. Tyson hopes visitors will imagine his sparkling trims brushing Summer's calves as she performed on stage in Switzerland. As she moved and danced, these pools of red glitter floated and played in the light,” Tyson said.
The dress also features new customization. Tyson said the exhibit's design team ensured its display would give visitors a clear view of the small microphone pouch sewn into its back.
The curator spotted the Summers garment at Christies auction house and recalled recognizing its potential for future exhibitions. The museum acquired the dress along with two others and two pairs of her shoes in October 2023.
We're at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, and Donna Summer is a Boston girl, Tyson said. Mission Hill is literally a stone's throw from the museum, and it is our privilege and honor to be able to invite this heritage into the museum by adding these pieces to our collection.
Summer is Born LaDonna Adrian Gaineson December 31, 1948. She gained international fame during the height of the disco era in the 1970s. Tyson is now thrilled that Summers dresses will help the museum share this story of cultural icons.
I'm not going to start quoting her songs, but she worked hard, the curator said admiringly. She worked very, very hard to live her dream and love her family. She worked hard to come from Mission Hill which she had to leave, but was then able to return in 1983 and graduate from high school. She worked hard, not just for the money, but also for her joy and for all of us. She shared it exponentially.
Summer donned the beige Valentino a year before she died of lung cancer in 2012. For Tyson, the dress embodies the pioneer's expansive spirit and profound impact on music. You can see Donna Summer's influence on every pop diva's performances today. »
Conservatives' favorite summer song is his 1975 hit, Love to Love You Baby. But recently, while flipping through some vinyl records at home, Tyson rediscovered another classic. I remember listening to Bad Girls growing up, so I hope we also introduce her to a whole new generation of fashion lovers, music lovers, lovers of humanity and life as it used to be.
The exhibition features another dress from the Summers collection, a gold maxi dress and a pair of silver, bejeweled Manolo Blahnik shoes. Tyson also hopes to know when and where the queen of disco wore them.
“The fact that she's a Bostonian will hopefully prompt some people to do their own research,” Tyson said. “So maybe one day I'll get a phone call or an email from someone who remembers to have seen her perform in that dress or those shoes. That's one of the amazing things about not only acquiring something like that, but being able to show it off.
“Get dressed” is on view at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston until September 2.
This segment aired on May 8, 2024.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wbur.org/news/2024/05/08/donna-summer-dresses-mfa-boston-dress-up
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donna Summer's disco style on display at the MFA
- TikTok files free speech lawsuit in US | BBC News
- Kīlauea Volcano Update: Increased unrest returns
- Xi Jinping's European visit takes him to his allies, Hungary and Serbia
- Judge delays Trump classified documents case indefinitely | Donald Trump News
- Give 400 to BJP, make sure Congress can't lock down Babri temple: PM Narendra Modi | Indore News
- Can the Mitsotakis-Erdoan discussions bring concrete progress in Turkish-Greek relations?
- Ford is prepared to limit sales of petrol models in the UK as it tries to meet its electric target.
- North West Joins 'Lion King' Concert Special at Hollywood Bowl
- Rome: a magical city and a wide open men's tennis draw at the 2024 Italian Open
- Anti-Israel camp at New York's Fashion Institute of Technology emptied, protesters arrested
- Stocks & Stock Market News, Economic & Financial News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Markets, NSE, BSE Live IPO News