Congress will give preference to minorities in the cricket team, claims PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday claimed that the Congress party is planning to give preference to minorities in sports on the basis of religion; it will decide who stays in the cricket team and who doesn't.

The Prime Minister made the comment while addressing a Lok Sabha election rally in Dhar in Madhya Pradesh.

“The intention of the Congress party is to give preference to minorities in sports. It means that Congress will decide who stays in the cricket team and who doesn't on the basis of religion,” Modi said.

A clip of Modi's comment has also gone viral on social media platform X.

“I wanted to ask Congress, if it wanted to, why it divided the country into three parts after 1947. At the same time the entire country would have been declared Pakistan and at the same time India would have been exterminated. Modi further said.

The Prime Minister also said that as long as he lives, he will not allow any attempt to erase India's identity in the name of fake secularism.

He further stated that he wanted the 400-seat mandate for the BJP-led NDA to ensure that the Congress does not bring back Article 370 in Kashmir and does not put a “Babri lock” on the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

On Monday, Modi urged the Muslim community to look within themselves and think about the future, saying he was neither against Muslims nor against Islam.

If you keep thinking about who to put in power and who to remove, you will only ruin the future of your children. The Muslim community is changing all over the world,” Modi said in an interview with Times now.

To a question about the allegation that Modi is anti-Muslims, Modi said, “If you speak 100 percent, every community will be involved. There is a guarantee of social justice, secularism. Modi will ensure that everyone gets everything.”

Published: May 8, 2024 3:07 PM IST

