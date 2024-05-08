US stresses importance of security of former Pakistani PM Imran Khan in prison





NEW DELHI: The United States has stressed the importance of ensuring the safety and security of all prisoners in Pakistan, including imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan. US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller acknowledged in a press briefing on Tuesday a meeting between US Ambassador Donald Blome and leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), whose chief of the opposition Omar Ayub Khan. with the opposition leader and other senior PTI party officials on a wider range of issues crucial to bilateral relations, such as the ongoing US economic aid to Islamabad. On discussions with PTI over 'fabricated' charges against 71-year-old Khan. , Miller reiterated the US position on political neutrality, Dawn News reported. “Our position is the same as we have stated earlier that we do not take any position on elections in Pakistan,” he said. Miller stressed the importance of supporting basic human rights. while remaining neutral towards political parties. Miller also discussed the concern raised by US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer over the security of the former prime minister imprisoned in Pakistan and reiterated the commitment of United States to uphold human rights. Miller mentioned that Senator Schumer could have worked with the State Department to inform the Pakistani ambassador of the high priority given to Khan's security in Washington, although he was unaware of this specific conversation. “But obviously we want to see the safety and security of every prisoner in Pakistan or anywhere else in the world,” he said. “This is something that every person, every detainee, every prisoner is entitled to basic human rights and protection under the law.” The remarks were made a day after Blome met with Omar and others. PTI leaders, following the softened anti-UD stance of the PTI leader. Previously, cricketer-turned-politician Khan had criticized the United States for its alleged interference in the overthrow of his government. Khan, who was removed as prime minister following a no-confidence motion in April 2022, is hanging out in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail in several cases, including the encryption case in which the former prime minister showed a piece of paper — purportedly a copy of a secret diplomatic communication — at a public gathering in Islamabad, claiming it as proof of a conspiracy against his government by a foreign power, referring to the American diplomat Donald Lu, who has been at the center of the controversy. (With contribution from agencies)

