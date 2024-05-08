Susanna Reid Skewers calls for Boris Johnson's return to government with brutal reminder





Susanna Reid questioned campaigns to bring Boris Johnson back into government ITV's Good Morning Britain Suzanne Reid appeals demolished effortlessly to Boris Johnson return to the front lines of politics on Tuesday by reminding his supporters of nothing other than party door. Some conservatives want bring back Boris after huge losses finally weeks of local electionseven if the former Prime Minister resigned from Parliament in 2023. Speaking on ITVHello Great Britainformer Conservative MEP David Campbell Bannerman said he would install Johnson as party chairman with a cabinet seat and ensure he was elected to Parliament at the next general election. He said: He is a great campaigner and we really miss that now, we saw it in these disastrous local elections. Do you remember party door? Reid intervened. Johnson actually resigned as an MP days before the Commons Privileges Committee announced that he had deliberately Parliament was misled about the party when he was Prime Minister. But Campbell Bannerman said the ex-prime minister had been framed on this, as a staunch ally of Johnson. Nadine Dorries claims in her book, The Plot. Reid said: Sorry, was he set up? Set up by who? When the former MEP said it was Johnson's own staff who set him up, Reid reminded him: Boris Johnson was in charge during the lockdown, [there was] the legislation he introduced and [he] then there was a whole series of social events and rule-breaking at No.10 Downing Street. How was this a set-up? Campbell Bannerman claimed that Johnson didn't like to party, to which Reid said: I just saw him with a glass of wine in hand! While the ex-MEP has just claimed that the reality is very complex, Reid recalled how Johnson was fined for breaking lockdown rules. Campbell Bannerman then claimed it was the media and said Johnson was only a few points behind in the polls and didn't understand why he resigned as an MP. I think he'll come back, Campbell Bannerman said. Apparently undeterred by Reid's reminders, the ex-MEP later added: I say to Tory MPs, for heaven's sake, step up, get rid of Altarlet's have a new leader, who can bring Boris back into a team that we need His her [Braverman] Or We have [Badenoch]. He added that he would not be opposed to Nigel Farage back in the conservative fold. Should the Conservatives bring Boris Johnson back into the party to save it? Former Conservative MEP David Campbell Bannerman would like to see Boris return to the Conservative Party. He says @susannareid100 that Boris had been “set up” regarding Partygate. pic.twitter.com/mIjuZnuAHL Hello Britain (@GMB) May 7, 2024 Related…

