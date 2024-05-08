Kīlauea Volcano Update: Increased unrest returns





(BIVN) – Kīlauea volcano has not erupted, but growing unrest has returned to the upper eastern rift zone and the caldera summit south of Halemaʻumaʻu.

The number of earthquakes has increased over the past day, and steady inflation continues to be recorded beneath the caldera area.

The current USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at ADVISORY. As of 11 a.m. GMT, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park has not initiated any closures in the upper rift zone due to increased activity. Last week, similar seismic activity led to the closure of some roads along the Chain of Craters Road and the suspension of overnight camping at select coastal sites.

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Tuesday, May 7:

Summit and Upper East Rift Zone Notes: Earthquake numbers have increased again with nearly 230 earthquakes in the past 24 hours. Of these earthquakes, approximately 140 were identified in the Upper East Rift Zone in an area extending from the Kiyanakakoi crater to the intersection with the Helena-Pali Road. The remaining approximately 90 earthquakes occurred in the caldera south of Halema'umau. The earthquakes averaged 2-4 km (1.2-3.1 mi) below the surface, and their magnitude was mostly below M2.0, with a few M2.5 earthquakes occurring in the past 24 hours.

Ground deformation continues below Halemaʻumaʻu and the southern flank of Kalobili and Keanakākoʻi craters. The Uēkahuna clinometer continues to record steady swell under Halemaʻumaʻu which began early Saturday morning. The Sandhill clinometer continues to record accelerated uplift in the southern caldera area at rates similar to those before and during last week's seismic disturbances.

Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rates remain low. A sulfur dioxide emission rate of about 62 tons per day was recorded on May 2.

Fault Zone Observations: Seismic activity in the eastern rift zone is limited to the upper eastern rift zone, with no major earthquakes occurring after the Pauahi crater. At this time, seismic activity in the southwest Kīlauea fault zone remains relatively low outside the summit area. Measurements from continuous gas monitoring stations downwind of Puʻuʻōʻō in the Middle East Rift Zone – the site of 1983-2018 volcanic activity – remain below sulfur dioxide detection limits, indicating that sulfur dioxide emissions from Puʻuʻōʻō are negligible.

Analysis: Magma continues to put pressure on the system beneath Halemaʻumaʻu and the southern flank of Kalobili and Keanakākoʻi craters, activating seismic activity along faults in the upper East Rift Zone. At present, it cannot be said whether this increase in activity will lead to infiltration or eruption in the near future or whether it will simply continue as seismic disturbances at depth. Changes in the nature and location of disturbances can occur quickly, as can the potential for an eruption.

